18 May 2022

The facelifted Subaru XV was launched in Malaysia in December, sporting a mildly updated look and several new features, including some much-needed safety equipment. Now, we have a full live gallery of the refreshed second-generation crossover, allowing you to pore over every detail.

As previously reported, the new XV is priced at RM139,788 for the 2.0i-P EyeSight variant, while the car you see here, the GT Edition, goes for RM146,788. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance and include the full sales and service tax (SST) rebate for locally-assembled CKD vehicles (valid until June 30), as well as a five-year/100,000 km warranty.

Whichever variant you plump for, you’ll get an unchanged FB20D 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injected flat-four engine, producing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque. As before, the mill is mated to a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s trademark symmetrical all-wheel drive. The facelift adds the Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) drive mode selector and a new dual-function X-Mode system with dirt and mud settings.

The biggest change is of course the EyeSight suite of driver assists, which was previously available in other markets but has only now made its way to Malaysia, having been introduced on the latest Forester. It’s standard on all XVs and adds autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, front departure alert and pedal misapplication control. This likely explains the RM8,000 premium over the outgoing model.

As far as facelifts go, the XV’s is relatively minor, adding a bunch of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them visual changes. These include a revised front bumper with L-shaped corners, a new grille mesh, a very slight headlight redesign and revamped 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The GT Edition adds front and rear bumper spoilers and deeper side skirts, plus silver trim and the same unique 17-inch rollers as before (the petal-like design is identical to the Thai version‘s, but they’re an inch smaller).

The Impreza-derived interior and its XV-specific orange stitching has been largely untouched, but Subaru has seen fit to add an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, reverse auto-tilt door mirrors and auto brake hold. The head unit is also new – a Panasonic system with a far clearer eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Standard kit includes adaptive LED headlights, fog lights, roof rails, keyless entry, push-button start, paddle shifters, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto lights and wipers, alloy pedals and a reverse camera. The GT Edition swaps out the 2.0i-P’s black and grey fabric upholstery with leather and adds a 360-degree camera with 3D view – unlike in Thailand, the latter isn’t fitted across the board.

Both variants are offered with a choice of six colours, including Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Dark Blue Pearl and Pure White. Cool Grey Khaki, shown here, was introduced in the Malaysian market in 2018.