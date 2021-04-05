In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 5 April 2021 6:05 pm / 0 comments

2021 Subaru Forester GT Lite Edition

TC Subaru, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia is offering a promotional package for selected units from the Forester model line. The promotional package is applicable only to selected model-year units, which are available with a limited selection of colours, says TC Subaru.

Starting from RM159,788, six variants of the Forester are on offer, and customers who are looking to make a purchase from this range can opt to trade-in their current vehicles through the Trade-In Assist programme offered by TC Subaru. Every purchase of a new Forester through the distributor is entitled to a five-year, 100,000 km warranty.

The most recent iteration to go on sale in the Malaysian market is the 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition, which went on sale in February at RM163,788 on-the-road without insurance, including the 50% sales tax relief as the Forester is imported from Thailand. This is based on the Forester 2.0i-L, and adds a bodykit for a sportier look. Other variants available include the 2.0i-S, 2.0i-S GT Lite Edition, 2.0i-S EyeSight, 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Lite Edition and the 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Edition.

2020 Subaru Forester GT Edition

This features the 17-inch ‘snowflake’ design aluminium-alloy wheels, along with halogen front fog lamps; LED headlamps, taillights and rear fog lamp on its exterior. Inside, the GT Lite Edition gets leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats; dual-zone automatic air-conditioning; an eight-inch Display Audio head unit with six speakers; a 360-degree around view monitor; and cruise control.

Safety kit in the Forester GT Lite Edition includes seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Vehicle Dynamics Control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Isofix child seat anchors and an electronic parking brake with Auto Vehicle Hold. Meanwhile, motive power comes from a 156 PS/196 Nm FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injected flat-four engine paired to a Lineartronic CVT and Symmmetrical AWD.

The Forester GT Edition that was launched in June 2020 brought 18-inch wheels with ‘GT’ centre caps, while the interior also received GT Edition-specific leather upholstery. Being based on the top 2.0i-S EyeSight variant, the GT Edition also packs the EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems.

This includes Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Sway and Departure Warning, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Also part of the package are Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, a Side View Monitor and a Blind-Spot Detection system.

TC Subaru notes that it will continue to offer the ‘Test-drive at Home’ initiative for customers who prefer not to travel to showrooms in order to sample vehicles before buying. The available arrangement enables customers to schedule a session with their nearest Subaru showroom, and a sales consultant will deliver a test vehicle of the customers’ choice to their home or preferred location for test drives.

Stringent cleaning protocols are implemented for the wellbeing and peace-of-mind for customers, says TC Subaru, where all vehicles will be thoroughly sanitised after servicing; these include all touch points, including armrests, door handles, gear knobs, ignition buttons and steering wheels. Additionally, all shared equipment are sanitised after use, and new gloves are used when starting work on a new vehicle, says TC Subaru.

