Subaru to end CKD operations in Malaysia, other SE Asian markets next year – switch to CBU from Japan

Posted in Cars, International News, Local News, Subaru

In a filing with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Tan Chong International Limited (TCIL) and Subaru Corporation have announced they will end complete knock down (CKD) operations in Southeast Asia.

“After careful consideration, TCIL and Subaru Corporation have jointly decided to undergo a proactive business transformation by phasing out the existing CKD business model, which is believed to be no longer sustainable in the long term,” read the business update.

“From next year, the CKD markets in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia will transition to a complete build up (CBU) sales model from Japan,” it continued. Despite the move, both parties will continue to explore additional viable business avenues together in these markets.

From a Malaysian context, Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) – a subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings (TCMH) – in Segambut makes the second-generation XV for local and export markets. The company also previously assembled the fourth-generation Forester, although assembly of the fifth-generation model was shifted to Thailand. TCIL and Subaru Corporation formed a joint venture – Tan Chong Subaru Automotive (Thailand), or TCSAT – in February 2017 to assemble Subaru vehicles in Thailand.

“TCIL and Subaru Corporation are confident that this strategic decision will position Subaru for continued success in these dynamic markets. As TCIL embarks on this new chapter together with Subaru Corporation, both TCIL and Subaru Corporation remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, partners and stakeholders,” the statement ended.

  • syd on May 30, 2024 at 5:49 pm

    This means subaru prices will go up due to prohibitive import tariffs and cost of acquiring AP. Reason why sale of truck based SUV’s are it sold locally as cost makes it uncompetitive even if it’s available in all of our ASEAN. Neighbours.

    • Sam Loo on May 30, 2024 at 6:26 pm

      Best time 2 sapu Subaru XV. RV will jump 200%

      • Dah Menang Semua on May 30, 2024 at 7:11 pm

        It only means no future for this brand
        They selling even less than VW

  • XYZ on May 30, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    The XV was once very popular but no update in term of design. The handling of subaru have the conti driving feel. The AWD is the best among jap cars.

    • patty on May 30, 2024 at 7:25 pm

      Not really in current CVT lineups, it is overrated capability by marketing. Once market is trending to EVs, the superiority of Subaru has been deminishing.

  • Najib on May 30, 2024 at 6:53 pm

    Will they still honor the 5 years Free Service they are offering now to the customers?

    With only CBU models, sales of new Subaru will definitely drop significantly which means, more dealerships will be closing down. How long can they sustain they After-Sales business?

  • paanjang16 on May 30, 2024 at 7:18 pm

    Shame to see this happening, but it was inevitable that sales of Subarus SUVs were declining compared to Proton, Toyota, Mazda and Honda. The SUV space where the XV and Forester is sold is ultra competitive now with SUVs from China and new BEVs. XV and Forrester looks dated compared to offering by its competitors.

  • Ed on May 30, 2024 at 7:43 pm

    Ckd at current 156k price, cars are hardsell. 2023 cars still avail at 20k now. Imagine cbu at higher price. This may have an impact on the dealership, servicing and parts cost. Not great news.

    The news article uses ‘not sustainable’ …means losses after losses.

