2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / February 15 2024 9:45 am

Motor Image Malaysia has begun accepting registrations of interest for the Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite, a new edition of the facelifted SUV that was launched in May last year. According to the official website, the GT Wild Lite comes with an accessory kit which makes it stand out compared to other variants of the Forester.

The kit will only be installed at selected dealerships and includes a distinctive decal of a mountain range, an anti-glare hood decal as well as new alloy wheels featuring a ‘GT’ centre cap and Yokohama Geolander tyres.

As for the rest of the SUV, it gets the same specifications and equipment as the 2.0i-S variants of the Forester range. Under the bonnet is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine making 156 PS and 196 Nm of torque, paired with a Lineartronic CVT and Symmetrical All-wheel Drive system.

The GT Wild Lite gets Subaru’s SI-Drive drive mode selector as well as the Special X-Mode, the latter with a deep snow/mud mode in addition to snow/dirt. The EyeSight 4.0 suite of driver assistance systems is also listed and includes pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering, adaptive cruise control, lane centering and lane departure prevention.

No mention of pricing for now but the GT Wild Lite should slot between the current Forester range that currently retails from RM163,000 to RM185,500 on-the-road without insurance. If you’re interested, you can register your interest now.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.