2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Subaru / By /

2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia

Motor Image Malaysia has begun accepting registrations of interest for the Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite, a new edition of the facelifted SUV that was launched in May last year. According to the official website, the GT Wild Lite comes with an accessory kit which makes it stand out compared to other variants of the Forester.

The kit will only be installed at selected dealerships and includes a distinctive decal of a mountain range, an anti-glare hood decal as well as new alloy wheels featuring a ‘GT’ centre cap and Yokohama Geolander tyres.

As for the rest of the SUV, it gets the same specifications and equipment as the 2.0i-S variants of the Forester range. Under the bonnet is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine making 156 PS and 196 Nm of torque, paired with a Lineartronic CVT and Symmetrical All-wheel Drive system.

The GT Wild Lite gets Subaru’s SI-Drive drive mode selector as well as the Special X-Mode, the latter with a deep snow/mud mode in addition to snow/dirt. The EyeSight 4.0 suite of driver assistance systems is also listed and includes pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering, adaptive cruise control, lane centering and lane departure prevention.

No mention of pricing for now but the GT Wild Lite should slot between the current Forester range that currently retails from RM163,000 to RM185,500 on-the-road without insurance. If you’re interested, you can register your interest now.

2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia
2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia
2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia
2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia
2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia

2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia
2024 Subaru Forester GT Wild Lite – new decals and wheels; registrations of interest now open in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Subaru WRX 2024
Subaru Outback 2024
Subaru XV 2024
Subaru Forester 2024
Subaru BRZ 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

SUBARU FORESTER

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 