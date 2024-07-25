MINI Malaysia introduces Geniuses at 6 dealerships – expert guidance, personalised care, complements SAs

Posted in Cars, Local News, MINI / By Danny Tan / July 25 2024 9:54 am

MINI Malaysia recently introduced its first cohort of MINI Geniuses in Malaysia, with six individuals trained and deployed to six different dealerships.

BMW Group Malaysia says that MINI Geniuses are carefully selected and rigorously trained by the BMW Group Regional Training Centre in Cyberjaya, with the aim of bringing the MINI customer experience to the next level.

“MINI Geniuses expertly navigate the retail complexities of today, leveraging their passion for new media and modern technologies to provide MINI customers a pressure-free sales environment. Their role complements that of a sales advisor by focusing on acquainting customers with every aspect of the MINI portfolio, from conducting needs analyses and product presentations, to facilitating test drives,” a statement explained.

“We understand that for some, purchasing a new vehicle is a deeply personal experience. With MINI Geniuses, our current and future MINIacs will be able to receive expert guidance and personalised attention, ensuring they fully understand each feature and function of their dream MINI vehicle,” said Benjamin Nagel, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“We believe this tailored assistance not only helps them make informed decisions, but also fosters a deeper connection with their MINI. From the start of their MINI journey, customers can truly experience big love through these dedicated interactions,” he added.

The six dealerships hosting the first batch of MINI Geniuses are Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur, Auto Bavaria Balakong, Auto Bavaria Tebrau, Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam and Ingress Auto Bangsar.

Earlier this month, MINI launched the all-new MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback and the new ICE-powered F66 MINI Cooper S – click on the links for more. There’s also a new-gen Countryman.

