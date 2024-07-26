2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour for Malaysia market in a new shade of grey, price rises to RM212,888

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 26 2024 8:31 pm

For Malaysia, the 2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour is priced at RM212,888, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Previously priced in 2023 at RM210,888, the Gold Wing Tour is expected in all authorised Honda BigWing dealers nationwide beginning August 2024.

The Gold Wing’s trademark flat-six engine displacing 1,833 cc produces 124.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Engine power goes through a Honda 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gearbox – now in its third generation – with shaft final drive.

Coming with ride-by-wire throttle, the Gold Wing Tour gets four ride modes – Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. This works in conjunction with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), or traction control, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode.

This year in Malaysia, the Gold Wing Tour gets Heavy Gray Metallic as a colour option, along with the de rigeur luggage, giving a total of 61-litres of luggage capacity while a glove box located in the fuel tank contains a USB charging port. As expected, riding conveniences abound on the Gold Wing Tour, including an electrically adjustable windshield and cruise control.

A 7-inch TFT-display in enabled for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. There is also self-cancelling indicators and LED lighting is used throughout.

The front suspension on the Gold Wing Tour is done with double-wishbones while the rear gets a single-sided Pro Arm that houses the drive shaft. There are four electronically adjustable suspension modes for varying loads ranging from solo rider to rider and passenger with luggage fully-loaded.

Braking is done with twin 320 mm brake discs on the front wheel with radial-mount four-piston callipers while the rear gets a single 310 mm disc. Wheel sizing on the Gold Wing Tour is 18-inches in front with 130/70 tyre while the 16-inch rear wears 200/55 rubber.

Seat height on the Gold Wing Tour is set at 745 mm while weight is claimed to be 383.2 kg and the fuel tank holds 20.8-litres. Boon Siew Honda Malaysia provides every Gold Wing Tour with a two-month of 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.