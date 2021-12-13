In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 December 2021 5:58 pm / 0 comments

A slight price increase for the 2022 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 in Malaysia, now at RM210,888 retail excluding insurance, registration and road tax over the previous RM208,800. Available only in Pearl Glare White for the Malaysian market, the Gold Wing gives the ultimate touring motorcycle some updates to increase comfort and usability.

The Gold Wing’s trademark flat-six engine produces 124.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Engine power goes through a Honda 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gearbox with shaft final drive works in conjunction with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode.

For riding modes, the Gold Wing gives the rider a choice of four – Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. Tour is the base mode setting, with a 1:1 ratio between throttle grip and throttle valve opening as well as braking and suspension in default mode.

Selecting Sport mode increase the throttle and valve opening ratio, giving stronger acceleration, firmer damping and greater rear brake pressure. Meanwhile, Econ mode delivers greater fuel economy while Rain softens both damping and power delivery, giving better safety in wet conditions.

Other riding aids include Hill Start Assist and Idling Stop, while the starter motor powered reverse gear now features a ‘creep’ forward and back function for moving the Gold Wing around at parking speeds. Also part of the Gold Wing’s electronic package is smart key operation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth for connectivity to the rider’s smartphone with information displayed on a 7-inch TFT-LCD screen.

New for the Gold Wing in 2022 is increased luggage capacity, the top box adding 11 liters for a total volume of 61-liters onboard. The seats now come covered in a new synthetic leather and suede cover while the rear passenger back rest is angled 24.5 degrees from the previous 17 degrees for increased comfort over long distances.

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 can be exclusively at Honda Big Wing dealers in Malaysia. A two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided with every Gold Wing purchased.