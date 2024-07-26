2026 Porsche Cayenne teased – fourth-gen to go fully electric; new EV to be sold alongside ICE third-gen

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / July 26 2024 11:16 am

The upcoming fourth-generation Porsche Cayenne will be an electric vehicle (EV), the German carmaker confirmed in a new press release that also included photos of the SUV undergoing the many millions of km of testing ahead of its official debut.

According to Porsche, the all-new Cayenne will be built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with an 800V electrical architecture, which is also used for the second-generation Macan. Powertrain details weren’t provided but we should expect high levels of performance as evident when the Macan made its fully electric transition.

“The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV,” said Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG.

While the fourth-generation Cayenne will go fully electric, Porsche isn’t abandoning the third-generation model, which will continue to be sold alongside its newer EV stablemate. In fact, the company said it will continue to develop hybrid and combustion engine variants, and customers will be able to choose from three powertrain types up to and beyond 2030.

The third-generation Cayenne got a major refresh last year and is currently offered with a number of different powertrains. These include a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 and a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8, both of which are also available with a plug-in hybrid system.

“Our product strategy could enable us to deliver more than 80% of our new cars fully electrified in 2030 – depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world,” added Blume.

The Cayenne is an important offering in Porsche’s line-up and was the company’s best-selling model last year with 87,553 deliveries Offering the Cayenne exclusively as an EV will have an impact on sales of the model because not all customers are willing to make the switch, which is something the carmaker is well aware of and is making adjustments for.

Just a few days ago, Reuters reported that Porsche is watering down its EV ambitions as it expects the transition to electric vehicles to take longer than it thought. Previously, the company said it was aiming for EVs to make up 80% of its total sales by 2030.

