Gov’t allocates RM600m for repair of ‘redline’ roads in Sarawak – savings from Pan Borneo Highway used

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 26 2024 10:36 am

The government has allocated RM600 million for the repair of critical sections of ‘redline’ roads in Sarawak, which are the ‘old roads’ that existed before the Pan Borneo Highway.

“We have held several meetings on this matter, including with Sarawak Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg). Both the federal and state governments decided that the entire 134 km stretch of the redline, which connects to the highway, needs repairs,” deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Negara this week, reported by Bernama.

“We will immediately repair 17 km and construct an interchange at Batu 8 Sarikei. So far we have secured approximately RM600 million from savings on the Trans Borneo Highway project to undertake this,” he said.

Ahmad Maslan said that construction of the LPB segment from Sungai Awik Bridge to the Bintagor Junction in Sarikei is now 96% complete, but the relocation of water pipes is ongoing.

“Contractors are actively doing relocation work under close supervision from the Public Works Department. Once this relocation is completed, the segment is expected to open in the fourth week of August, which will improve and complement the road network in Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei,” the Pontian MP said.

As for the status of phase one of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, Ahman Maslan said that progress is now at 76%, with some 15 work packages already complete, including upgrading Jalan Tawau-Semporna and the Jalan Lahad Datu Bypass. The tender preparation process for phase two is currently being done by the finance ministry, he added.

