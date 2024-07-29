Denza D9 MPV seen in Malaysia – Alphard rival with up to 374 PS, 620 km CLTC EV range; PHEV also available

Posted in Cars, Denza, Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 29 2024 11:06 am

Denza (also known as Shenzhen BYD New Energy) is another Chinese brand that looks set to be launched in Malaysia with this recent sighting of the D9. Posted by Akmal Azmi in the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook, the MPV is seen being plugged in, although it isn’t immediately obvious which electrified powertrain it is equipped with. The right-hand drive version of the D9 was launched in Hong Kong in June this year.

The D9 – first launched in China in August 2022 – got an update this year and is currently offered in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid (branded DM-i) versions. The electric vehicle (EV) version is available in three variants (620 Premium, 600 4WD Premium, 600 4WD Flagship), priced between 379,800 and 469,800 yuan (about RM234k and RM300k).

All variants of the D9 EV feature a BYD-produced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 103 kWh, which supports DC fast charging at a peak capacity of 166 kW. The base 620 Premium has a front-mounted electric motor rated at 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 360 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds and a maximum range of 620 km following the very generous CLTC standard.

Meanwhile, the remaining two ‘4WD’ variants add a rear electric motor with 61 PS (60 hp or 45 kW) and 110 Nm for a total all-wheel drive system output of 374 PS (369 hp or 275 kW) and 470 Nm. The century sprint time drops to 6.9 seconds as result, although range is also reduced to 600 km.

As for the DM-i PHEV version, it comes in five variants (970 Deluxe, 1050 Premium, 980 4WD Premium, 980 4WD Premium Edition, 980 4WD Flagship) and retails for between 339,800 and 449,800 yuan (RM218k and RM288k).

The PHEV system here consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 139 PS (137 hp or 102 kW) and 231 Nm, augmented by an electric motor at the front rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 340 Nm. AWD variants add a rear electric motor with 61 PS (60 hp or 45 kW) and 110 Nm.

The entry-level 970 Deluxe comes with a 20-kWh battery that supports DC fast charging up to 45 kW and provides an electric-only range of up to 103 km as well as a hybrid range up to 970 km – CLTC figures.

All other variants get a 40-kWh battery with a higher DC charging rate of 80 kW that enables more electric and hybrid range. The 1050 Premium’s EV range is 200 km while its hybrid range is 1,050 km, and the three ‘4WD’ variants will offer 190 km on pure electricity and 980 km in hybrid mode.

The wrapped front end of this sighted D9 makes it difficult to tell which of the electrified powertrains is equipped here, with the identifier being the design of the grille. The pure EV version features a black panel with vertical chrome slats, while the DM-i has rows of chrome panels.

Denza D9 DM-i (left), EV (right)

In terms of size, the D9 measures 5,250 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, 1,920 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,110 mm. That makes is larger than the Toyota Alphard we have here and very comparable against the Zeekr 009 (this is a pure EV) that is due to be launched here.

During our time in Shenzhen last year to sample the Seal prior to its local launch in February this year, we were informed by BYD that it was exploring the possibility of bringing the D9 to Malaysia, but there was no confirmation then if it would happen. This sighting reinforces the belief that the MPV will indeed be coming our way but it remains to be seen when (and if) this happens.

Given the named competition, the D9 is equipped with plenty of luxury features catered to the tauke and his entourage, with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems also being part of the kit list. Are you looking forward to the launch of the D9 here? Are you hoping for both powertrains to be offered here? More importantly, is it impressive enough to pull you away from the Alphard and 009? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Denza D9 EV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

