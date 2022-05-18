In Cars, China, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel / By Paul Tan / 18 May 2022 12:45 pm / 4 comments

This is the Denza D9, the latest model from Chinese car company Denza, a JV between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. It’s available as either a 4 seater or a 7 seater, with the former clearly aimed at the business (or political) traveller who prefer big vans as opposed to the usual S-Class/7-Series.

It’s a big MPV, measuring 5,250 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 1,920 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm. In terms of size, that puts it somewhere in between the smaller Toyota Alphard and the bigger Hyundai Staria.

As a 100% electric MPV, pricing starts from 390,000 yuan which is about RM254k at current exchange rates. This is for the 7-seater version. Depending on spec, this can go up to 460,000 yuan (RM299k) for a better appointed 7 seater, or you can upgrade to a luxurious 4 seater for 660,000 yuan (RM430k).

The Denza D9 uses BYD’s Blade batteries and while no specific kWh size was revealed, Denza quotes a maximum range of 600 km with peak charging of 166 kW.

For those who need more than 600 km of range, Denza also offers a plug-in hybrid variant of the D9. The hybrid version pairs a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine to smaller motors and batteries, but the PHEV is still capable of DC charging at a 80 kW rate.

Pure electric range for the hybrid is 190 km, while total range is up to 1,040 km. The high DC charging rate and pure electric range indicates the PHEV’s battery is relatively big.

The interior features plenty of menteri-level luxuries such as a large panoramic sunroof, a fridge installed below the arm rest in between the front seats, 10-way adjustable second row captain’s chairs with footrests, heating, ventilating, and 10-point massage functions, and wireless chargers.

The thing is being a Chinese market brand, the Denza D9 is likely to be a left hand drive only model, so unfortunately chances of it being used by anyone in Malaysia as a parallel import will be slim. It’s rather well-received in its home market, reportedly selling 3,000 units in the first 30 minutes of being open for booking.