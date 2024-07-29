Honda Ye S7 electric SUV for the Chinese market shown in official images; on sale in China end-2024

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / July 29 2024 1:46 pm

Having unveiled its Ye range of battery-electric vehicles which is comprised of the P7 and S7 SUVs as well as the GT Concept sedan, Honda has released more official images of the Ye S7 SUV that is for the Chinese market, and is marketed by Dongfeng Honda (the Ye P7 is produced and sold by the GAC-Honda joint venture in China).

Based on the manufacturer’s Architecture W for fully electric vehicles, the Ye S7 measures 4,750 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. Wheels are 21-inch alloys, shod in 265/45R21 tyres.

The Honda Ye S7 is closely tied with the P7, the latter wearing different styling at its front and rear. The S7 gets Y-shaped LED daytime running lights whereas the P7 features a set that is more C-shaped, wrapping around the headlamp assembly. Both models get a light bar that joins both headlamps. At the rear, the S7 brings a pair of vertical tail lamp elements, each joined by a horizontal light bar to form a H-shaped signature.

Powertrain for the S7 has been revealed to be single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD configurations, producing 204 PS and 272 PS, respectively, while suspension is by a double wishbone layout in front and multi-link layout at the rear. According to Car News China, the Honda Ye S7 will get a ternary lithium battery from CATL, providing battery range in excess of 500 km.

Inside, the Honda Ye S7 is seen to feature a portrait-oriented touchscreen in the centre of its dashboard, which we have also photographed live at the Beijing motor show this year.

This controls all vehicle functions, including climate control which occupies the lower section of the screen, while the upper section houses navigation, media playback and other smartphone-related functions. Meanwhile, the transmission selector buttons are located on the centre console, behind the wireless charging pad.

The Honda Ye S7, as well as the GAC-produced P7 will see their respective market launches towards the end of this year, according to Car News China, while the rather more futuristic model as part of the range showed in Beijing, the GT Concept, previews a sedan that is set to be launched in 2025.

GALLERY: Honda Ye S7 at Auto China 2024

