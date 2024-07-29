Neta X to be CKD in Thailand for local consumption and export to Malaysia – from RM96k-RM103k there

Posted in Cars, International News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / July 29 2024 10:02 am

According to a report by CarNewsChina, the Neta X will be produced (CKD) in Thailand at the Bangchan General Assembly plant, joining the V-II that rolled off the assembly line a few months ago in March this year.

Units of the X made in Thailand will be for local consumption as well as export to Malaysia, with both countries simultaneously launching the electric vehicle (EV) last week. The initial batch of cars delivered will come fully imported (CBU) from China before local production in these respective markets begin.

Neta’s first production plant outside of China is located in Thailand, with Indonesia being home to the company’s second at the Pondok Ungu factory in Bekasi, West Java – CKD production of the V-II began there in late April this year.

Malaysia is the third site in the Chinese carmaker’s global production network, although the facility isn’t due to be operational until at least March 2025. When ready, the NexV Manufacturing (NMSB) CKD assembly plant in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan will start with the V-II (also known as the Aya) before the X is added by October 2025.

In Malaysia, the X is offered in three variants (400 Comfort, 400 Luxury, 500 Luxury) and retails from between RM119,888 and RM135,888. Meanwhile, Thailand gets the in two variants – Comfort and Smart – that are priced at 739,000 baht (about RM96k) and 799,000 baht (RM103k) respectively.

Regardless of variant, the X comes standard with a front-mounted electric motor in both counties. Rated at 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, the X has 0-100 km/h time of just under 9.5 seconds and will hit a top speed of 150 km/h. Battery capacities are the same too, with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit providing either 401 km (51.8 kWh) or 480 km (62 kWh) of range following the NEDC standard.

GALLERY: 2024 Neta X launch in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.