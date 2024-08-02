Proton eMas – 29 dealers signed, 25 to be opened at launch; Kota Kinabalu and Kuching included

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / August 2 2024 7:32 pm

Aside from previewing the electric eMas 7 SUV, Proton also announced that it has signed 29 dealers – up from 18 previously – for its electrified eMas (stylised as e.MAS) sub-brand, with the company aiming to have 25 outlets be opened by the time the car launches in December. The upcoming showroom locations are spread across nearly all states, including Sabah and Sarawak.

Predictably, the vast majority of dealers are located in the central region – three in Kuala Lumpur (Cheras, Jalan Kuching and Jalan Tun Razak) and nine in Selangor (two in Petaling Jaya and one each in Rawang, Glenmarie, Kajang, Puncak Jalil, Balakong, Shah Alam and Puchong).

There will also be three showrooms in Johor (Plentong, Medini and Johor Bahru) and Perak (two in Ipoh and one in Taiping), along with two in Penang (Butterworth and Georgetown) and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The rest of the dealers will be located in Sungai Petani, Kedah; Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan, Pahang, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Kuching, Sarawak.

The first model in the eMas lineup will be the eMas 7, co-developed with Geely alongside the Galaxy E5. Based on the Global Modular Architecture (GMA), the car will utilise a 12-in-1 motor with a claimed 90.04% efficiency and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery utilising Aegis “short blade” battery cells. It will also utilise a Flyme Auto infotainment system powered by a 7 nm chip.

No specs have been released just yet, but the Galaxy E5 in China is offered with a single front motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. Two battaery capacities are available in the Middle Kingdom – the 49.52 kWh version has a CLTC range of 440 km, while the 60.22 kWh unit is claimed to be able to travel up to 530 km. Expect the eMas 7 to share the same mechanicals.

GALLERY: Proton eMas 7

