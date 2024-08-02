Proton sold 15,103 units in July 2024 – up 37.3% from June; 88,799 units YTD; market share now at 20.5%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / August 2 2024 11:54 am

Proton has announced that it sold 15,103 units in July (domestic and export), a 37.3% (or 4,104 units) increase from the 10,999 units it sold in June 2024. resulting in the highest closing figure since September 2022.

Sales for the brand in the first seven months of the year stands at 88,799 units, keeping it firmly in second place in the overall national sales table. The company now estimates its market share to be 20.5%.

In terms of model specific numbers, the Saga continued to lead the way for the carmaker, with the 7,855 units shifted in July making for the best achievement for the model since October 2013. Year-to-date numbers for the Saga stands at 42,693 units, which is 8.8% more than that achieved in the same period last year.

The Proton X50, which was recently updated for 2024, was the brand’s second-best performer last month, with the 2,585 units sold bringing year-to-date (YTD) numbers to 12,789 units for the SUV. Meanwhile, the Persona recorded its best sales month of 2024 with 1,911 units sold, bringing its YTD total to 11,664 units.

Elsewhere, 1,636 units of the S70 were shifted in July, giving it a cumulative YTD figure of 12,550 units. As for the X70, 302 units were sold in July, essentially a run-out of the existing model – sales are expected to climb with the arrival of the 2025 facelift, which was revealed in full earlier today. Rounding off the July sales report for the brand is the Iriz (537 units) and the X90 (277 units).

“July has been the best sales month for Proton in 2024 so far, setting the tone for what we hope is a productive second half of 2024. There are many plans to be executed in the coming months, starting with the 2025 Proton X70, which will be officially launched in August. At the same time, the groundwork for the launch of Proton’s first EV model is also proceeding rapidly, which will lead to the launch of the first Malaysian EV,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

