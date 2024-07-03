Proton sold 10,999 units in May 2024 – down 12.2% from May; 73,696 units YTD; market share at 19.1%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / July 3 2024 5:41 pm

Proton has announced that it delivered a total of 10,999 units (domestic and export) in June 2024, which is less than the 12,522 units it reported for May 2024. According to the carmaker, the decrease of nearly 12.2% was due to a planned one-week plant shutdown for scheduled operations improvement activities.

The company estimates its market share to be 19.1% for last month, the same as its year-to-date (YTD) market share figure. On that mention, Proton sold a total of 73,696 units in the first half of the year, with June 2024 also being the month it built its five millionth car.

Focusing on model-specific numbers, the X50 saw a return to the top of the B-segment SUV class last month with 1,711 units, its best performance in three months. The YTD sales tally for the X50, which recently got updated, for the first six months of 2024 currently stands at 10,204 units. As for other Proton SUVs, the X70 recorded 481 deliveries (2,976 units YTD) while the X90 saw 248 units sold (1,989 units YTD).

Once again, the Saga remained the brand’s most popular model with 5,441 units delivered in June 2024 for a YTD total of 34,838 units. The S70 was the third best-selling Proton model behind the Saga and X50 with 1,440 units, which allowed it to hold on to the top spot among C-segment sedans – its YTD total is 10,941 units.

Meanwhile, the Persona was the fourth best-selling model in the brand’s line-up with 1,309 deliveries last month (9,753 units YTD). Completing the list is the Iriz with 369 units sold for the month and a YTD total of 2,779 units.

“The first six months of 2024 have been a period of consolidation for Proton as we invested in strategic moves that will benefit our future. So, while the plant shutdown resulted in a short-term effect on our sales numbers, the efficiencies gained as a result of the work performed will help us to catch up in the second half of the year,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“We are also pleased to see our recent launch of the 2024 Proton X50 has been met with strong demand from the market. The model remains as the best option for those looking for a B-segment SUV and we expect a similar reaction from the market when we unveil the heavily revised 2025 Proton X70. With a new model launch from smart just around the corner and the impending arrival of the first EV model from e.MAS, the market can expect more positive developments from Proton for the second half of the year, he added.

