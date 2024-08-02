Super GT returns to Malaysia next year as the only overseas race in 2025 calendar – June 27-28 at Sepang

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / August 2 2024 9:29 am

The Super GT race series will make a return to Malaysia after a multi-year hiatus following the announcement of the 2025 calendar. In an official posting, the GT Association (GTA) revealed eight races will be held next year, with Malaysia being the only overseas race outside Japan.

The last time a Super GT race was held here was back in 2013, and while there were previously plans to host a night race in 2020, it was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic and ultimately cancelled.

Malaysia will host the third round of the 2025 Super GT series, which takes place at the Sepang International Circuit on June 27-28. It slots in between rounds two and four at the Fuji Speedway in Japan on May 3-4 and August 2-3.

The season opener will be at the Okayama International Circuit on April 12-13, while the remaining races – also in Japan – are at the Suzuka Circuit (round five; August 23-24), Sportsland SUGO (round six; September 20-21), Autopolis (round seven; October 18-19) and Mobility Resort Motegi (round eight; November 1-2).

