2024 Honda Civic facelift for Japan – hatchback only; new RS variant with six-speed manual, 1.5T added

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / August 5 2024 4:23 pm

Honda has released photos and initial details of the facelifted, 11th-generation Civic ahead of a market launch in Japan in the fall of this year. Unlike Malaysia that gets the Civic in sedan form, Japan only gets the model as a hatchback.

The big news with the facelift is the introduction of an RS variant, which was first previewed by a “prototype” at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. This features a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making the same 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 240 Nm of torque as the pre-facelift EX and LX trims, but with a six-speed manual driving the front wheels.

Just like in the Type R, there’s a rev-matching function for those who prefer not to perform the heel and toe dance when downshifting. Other performance tweaks include RS-specific suspension tuning, a five mm lower ride height and drive modes, while the aesthetics are improved with RS badges and more black accents.

As per the facelift, there’s a redesigned bumper at the front of the Civic, with the RS having slightly larger air curtains at the corners. The rear of the RS also appears to have exposed tailpipes compared to the other variants. Buyers can also option a range of accessories, including a rear wing, fog lamps as well as a bumper lip and skirting.

In addition the RS, the Civic will also be offered with Honda’s e:HEV hybrid powertrain in LX and EX variants. These are likely to employ the same 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 141 PS (139 hp or 104 kW) and 182 Nm, which acts as a generator to charge a battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm. At higher speeds, the engine provides direct drive to the wheels via a lock-up clutch for better efficiency.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda Civic facelift (Japan market)

GALLERY: 2024 Honda Civic facelift accessories (Japan market)

