2025 Honda Civic facelift launched in Thailand – 1.5L Turbo, e:HEV powertrains; three variants from RM132k

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / August 1 2024 5:49 pm

The facelifted 11th-generation Honda Civic has been launched in Thailand today, and the model goes on sale in the kingdom with two powertrain choices across three variants. Estimated pricing for the 1.5 Turbo EL+ is 1.03 million baht (RM132,095), the e:HEV EL+ at 1.09 million baht (RM139,790) and the e:HEV RS at 1.23 million baht (RM157,780), according to Headlight Magazine.

Externally, the facelifted FE-generation Civic gets redesigned front and rear bumpers as seen on the car’s US debut, with both EL+ and RS trim specifications getting honeycomb mesh in the main and lower grille sections.

For exterior dimensions, the facelifted FE Civic measures 4,681 mm long, 1,802 mm wide and 1,415 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,733 mm. The two e:HEV variants are longer in the wheelbase by one mm (2,734 mm), and have a slightly smaller fuel tank capacity at 40 litres, versus the 47 litres of the 1.5L Turbo.

Front and rear track widths for the 1.5L Turbo EL+ are 1,547 mm and 1,587 mm, with the e:HEV EL+ measured at 1,547 mm and 1,586 mm, front and rear; the e:HEV RS is listed to be 10 mm narrower on those counts, at 1,537 mm and 1,576 mm. The 1.5L Turbo EL+ weighs 1,319 kg, while the e:HEV EL+ and e:HEV RS weigh 1,412 kg and 1,429 kg respectively.

Headlamps are projector units on the 1.5L Turbo EL+ trim and LEDs on the two e:HEV variants, with automatic functionality across the board. Also standard are LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, and headlamp auto-off function upon switching off the ignition.

Door handles are in body colour for the 1.5L Turbo EL+, adding chrome on the e:HEV EL+ and are black with chrome on the e:HEV RS. All three get side mirrors with indicators, and which also get electric adjustment and power folding. The two e:HEV variants additionally get rain-sensing wipers.

Rolling stock for the EL+ trim level for both 1.5L Turbo and e:HEV powertrain variants are 17-inch two-tone alloys, shod in 215/50R17 tyres. The e:top HEV trim for Thailand gets the seven-spoke design as seen on the US-market car, and are of an 18-inch diameter on 235/40R18 tyres and in a single-tone grey finish rather than the machined two-tone set of the American model.

Powertrain for the sole 1.5L Turbo variant in Thailand continues to be the 1,498 cc turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder unit that makes 178 hp at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,700 rpm to 4,500 rpm, driving the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Suspension is by MacPherson struts in front, and a multi-link setup at the rear.

The 2.0L e:HEV variants get a 1,993 cc naturally aspirated petrol inline-four engine that outputs 141 PS at 6,000 rpm and 182 Nm at 4,500 rpm, matching those of the pre-facelift FE where it serves as a generator for an electric motor that produces 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque.

The colour scheme for the Thai-market Civic facelift interior is black for all three variants, with the 1.5L Turbo EL+ and e:HEV EL+ getting a leather and synthetic leather mix; the e:HEV RS gets suede and synthetic leather, with red contrast stitching, plus front door trim illumination and footwell lighting.

All three variants get push-button and remote engine start, the Honda Smart Key system, rear air-conditioning vents and automatic air-conditioning; the e:HEV RS adds the Smart Key card and dual-zone air-conditioning. All get an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, while the two hybrids add a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, self-dimming rear-view mirror and a wireless device charger.

For infotainment, all three variants get a Google built-in setup, where the nine-inch touchscreen head unit brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity. Also standard are Siri and Android Auto voice control, Bluetooth, four USB-C ports, and Honda Connect. An eight-speaker sound system is standard, while the top e:HEV RS gets a 12-speaker Bose Premium Audio setup. The two hybrid variants get Active Noise Control.

Honda Sensing is standard across all three variants in Thailand, and is comprised of collision mitigation braking (AEB), lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation with land departure warning, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lead car departure notification.

Further safety kit includes Honda LaneWatch (e:HEV EL+ and RS), front and rear parking sensors (e:HEV EL+ and RS), drive attention monitor, emergency stop signal, a multi-angle rear view camera, dual front, side and curtain airbags, front passenger and rear occupant seat belt reminder, Isofix child seat anchors, ABS, EBD, VSA, walk-away auto door lock, speed-activated door lock, and temporary puncture repair kit.

To recap, the 11th-generation Honda Civic FE facelift has been launched in Thailand, with estimated pricing for the 1.5 Turbo EL at 1.03 million baht (RM132,095), the e:HEV EL+ at 1.09 million baht (RM139,790) and the e:HEV RS at 1.23 million baht (RM157,780).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.