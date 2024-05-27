2025 Honda Civic facelift in the US – 2.0L hybrid and non-hybrid trims; 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine dropped

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 27 2024 11:30 am

Honda has revealed more information about the facelifted 2025 Honda Civic in the United States, which will get the refreshed model in four trim levels. These include two hybrid options, and customers will be able to get the Civic in sedan and hatchback body styles.

The two hybrid trims are the Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid, with both expected to receive an EPA combined fuel economy rating of nearly 50 mpg (21.3 km/l). Details of the electrified powertrain are limited for now, but the company says the two-motor setup paired with a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle inline-four petrol engine will generate 200 hp and 315 Nm of torque. It added that 40% of all Civic sales are expected to be hybrid trims.

The hybrid system comes with four levels of regenerative braking that are selectable via paddles on the steering wheel. Active Noise Control is also standard on hybrid trims, with the Sport Touring gaining additional wheel resonators to further reduce NVH.

With these outputs, American Honda Motor Company says the hybrid trims are the most powerful non-Type R Civics ever. The pre-facelift Civic Si packs 200 hp and 260 Nm by comparison, although that uses a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine.

On that mention, the 2025 Civic will not be offered with said VTEC Turbo engine, which means the previous EX has been dropped from the line-up. What’s left (discounting the Si) are the LX (sedan only) and Sport trims which continue to use a non-electrified 2.0 litre engine, presumably with the same 158 hp and 187 Nm outputs. Pricing for the updated Civic in the US have yet to be announced.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.