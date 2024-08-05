BMW Motorrad CE 02 x Vagabund electric scooter

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 5 2024 10:15 am

A collaboration between BMW Motorrad and Vagabund Moto design studio from Graz, Austria sees the BMW CE 02 x Vagabund electric scooter. This “eParkourer”, as BMW Motorrad describes it, is designed for urban areas and is primarily aimed at the teenage rider.

“We tried to combine the very futuristic original design with some retro vibes and thus give the viewer a familiar feeling,” said Paul Brauchart, founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto. Custom made in Austria, the CE 02 Vagabund features functional “retro” elements, including the OB-4 Magic Radio portable loudspeaker from Teenage Engineering, an audio firm from the Czech Republic.

A design touch from Vagabund is the “electric exhaust” that serves as a style element and conceals a folding umbrella. In keeping with the urban eParkourer style, the running board is covered with skateboard grip tape.

Aside from the design elements, the CE 02 remains the same under the skin. The CE 02 is powered by an 11 kW motor, the equivalent of 15 hp, with a non-swappable lithium-ion battery.

Charging time for the battery from 20% to 80% takes one hour and 40 minutes using a 1,500 kW fast charger. A full charge takes three hours and and 30 minutes.

With a weight of 132 kg, the CE 02 goes from zero to 509 km/h in three seconds, with a governed maximum speed of 95 km/h to a maximum 100 km travel range. There are two power delivery modes, “Flow” for laid back riding and the more aggressive “Surf” for quicker acceleration.

Rolling on 14-inch wheels, the CE 02 comes with front wheel only ABS while riding conveniences include Keyless Ride and a USB-C charging port, reverse gear, ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control). In Malaysia, the BMW Motorrad CE 02 retails at RM38,500.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.