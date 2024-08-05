Geely Galaxy E5 EV launched in China – five variants; prices of the Proton eMas 7 twin starts from RM69,700

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Anthony Lim / August 5 2024 11:51 am

First revealed in May, Geely has now officially launched the Galaxy E5 EV in China. The all-electric SUV, which provides the basis for the upcoming Proton eMas 7, goes on sale in its domestic market in five variant forms.

The E5 rolls in cheaper than that first ventured when pre-sales was announced. Initially, the SUV was expected to be priced between 123,000 yuan and 157,000 yuan (RM76,200 to RM97,200), but the launch price of the SUV now starts from 112,800 yuan and tops off at 148,800 yuan (RM69,700 to RM92,000), as CarNewsChina reports.

Additionally, the automaker said that before October 1, E5 buyers will benefit from a discount of 3,000 yuan (RM1,850), reducing the starting price to just 109,800 yuan (RM67,850).

Measuring in at 4,615 mm long, 1,901 mm wide, 1,670 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, the E5 sits on the automaker’s Geely Electric Architecture (GEA) platform. Developed from the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the platform can also accept an internal combustion engine for range-extender, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and even methanol applications.

On the E5, the platform enables the battery to be completely integrated into the car’s body shell (cell-to-body, or CTB), acting as a structural member. This allows the car to possess a torsional rigidity of up to 31,000 Nm per degree as well as a 50:50 front-to-rear axle load ratio.

All variants of the E5 are powered by a front-mounted electric motor rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 320 Nm, which gets the SUV from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 km/h.

The single-motor powertrain incorporates Geely’s Galaxy 11-in-1 intelligent drive system, which integrates critical components into a compact unit weighing 79.8 kg and measuring 72 litres.

Juice is provided by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack that uses Geely-developed Aegis “short blade” cells. The Aegis battery comes in two capacities, starting with a 49.52 kWh option that provides up to 440 km, followed by a 60.22 unit for up to 530 km, based on the CLTC testing standard, so the WLTP-rated range for both packs should be around 20% less.

Inside, the Galaxy E5 offers an interior space of up to 4.03 square metres, and highlights include a large, floating central infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch driver’s instrument display behind the two-spoke steering wheel and a head-up display.

A 15.4-inch touchscreen, with 2.5K resolution and powered by a Dragon Eagle One 7 nm CPU, serves as the central display. The infotainment system features the Flyme Auto system. Supplied by Meizu, the automaker says the HMI for it has been designed to be as intuitive as a smartphone. Premium models will have up to 16 speakers, including headrest speakers, for the audio system.

Elsewhere, the E5’s interior offers no less than 33 storage compartments, which the company says is the best in its class. This includes extra drawers underneath the rear air vents and another below the rear seats. Finally, exterior colours. In its domestic market, eight will be offered for the Galaxy E5, and these are red, pink, gray, green, white, silver, black and blue.

