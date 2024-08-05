Noisy exhaust? Vehicle spewing smoke? Be prepared for higher fines under amended act – DOE Malaysia

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 5 2024 5:15 pm

If your ride has a loud exhaust or is merrily spewing black smoke, take note. If your vehicle is caught exceeding the noise and air pollution limits defined under the law, you could end up paying more than a cursory fine for the offence.

That’s because the compound rate has been significantly increased following the implementation of the Environmental Quality Act (Amendment) 2024 (Act 127), which was gazetted on June 6 and came into effect on July 7, Berita Harian reports.

Prior to the amendment, those found breaching the legal noise and pollution limits faced a fine ranging from RM300 to RM2,000, but offenders now face a higher fine under the amended act, said the department of environment’s director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

He said the act does not only cover pollution involving manufacturers or industries, as vehicle users who cause noise and air pollution are also targeted with the new rates. “According to the act, one of the sources of pollution under the DOE’s jurisdiction is motor vehicles, and for that, we have conducted inspections through operations in collaboration with the road transport department (JPJ) and the police (PDRM),” he said.

“We have equipment to measure the amount of black smoke released as well as that of noise. If the reading exceeds the standard, vehicle users, especially those with motorcycles, lorries and buses, can be slapped with a compound,” he told the news publication.

He said that previously, motorcycle users were only charged a fine of RM300 for noise-related offences, while lorries or buses emitting black smoke were charged a fine of RM2,000. “However, with this amended act, offenders can be fined up to RM500,000,” he said.

He said the primary cause of noise pollution from motorcycles was usually caused by modifications to the vehicle. “As for excessive smoke emissions, it is often due to the failure of vehicle users to perform maintenance according to the set schedule,” he explained.

Wan Abdul Latiff added that during the first six months of this year, a total of 736 compounds were issued, with 312 to vehicles for emission-related offences and the rest to motorcycles emitting sound levels above that legally permitted.

He said that the compounds were issued as a result of 23,227 inspections during the first six months of this year. Last year, a total of 36,077 inspections were carried out, with 1,415 compounds issued.

