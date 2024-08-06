BMW X3 gains LWB version for the first time in China – stretched G45 comes with 110 mm longer wheelbase

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / August 6 2024 1:00 pm

China loves long-wheelbase cars, so it’s no surprise that BMW is introducing a stretched version of the fourth-generation (G45) X3 catered to customers there. As a bit of trivia, this is the first time the X3 is being offered with an extended wheelbase, as previous generations of the brand’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) sold in the country had a standard wheelbase like the rest of the world.

Produced by the BMW Brilliance Automotive at a factory in Shenyang, the X3 LWB shares many of the design cues with the standard-wheelbase model, but with a longer roofline that sees the overall length increase from 4,755 mm to 4,865 mm – the width stays the same at 1,920 mm.

The extra 110 mm goes to the wheelbase that now measures 2,975 mm long, which enables more rear legroom that passengers can enjoy along with a large panoramic glass roof that can be optioned with Sky Lounge lighting.

The X3 LWB is powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, which comes in two outputs. The base X3 25L xDrive makes 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, while the X3 30L xDrive packs 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) and 400 Nm.

As you can tell, the petrol variants have dropped the ‘i’ suffix, which is a new naming system that the latest 1 Series also follows. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The X3 is an important model for BMW in China, as around 156,000 units of the previous generation were delivered to customers last year. As such, introducing a coveted LWB version is meant to broaden and strengthen the SAV’s appeal.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.