G45 BMW X3 gets wide range of M Performance Parts

Following the debut of the fourth-generation (G45) BMW X3 in June this year, the German carmaker is now highlighting the official range of M Performance Parts available for its Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV).

Starting with the exterior, the latest X3 can be fitted with a front splitter for the first time, which BMW says perfectly complements the M Sport package. It adds that the three-part splitter, which is finished in gloss black, gives the SAV “a decidedly distinctive appearance” when paired with the M Performance front ornamental grille painted in the same colour.

Moving on, the catalogue also includes M Performance side decals in Frozen Black, a carbon fuel filler cap (with lettering in brushed aluminum), carbon side mirror caps and even a roof antenna cover. That last time is made out of aramid-reinforced plastic, which the company says is very similar to carbon-fibre, but offers greater electromagnetic permeability so connectivity isn’t affected.

This material is also used for the rear diffuser, although buyers can also option it in high-gloss black polyurethane, with both versions being combined with a rear bumper trim in high-gloss black. The most striking add-on is the roof edge spoiler made of polyurethane that can be painted in body colour as an alternative to the default high-gloss black.

Other available items are carbon tailpipe trims that are exclusive to the M50 xDrive variant, which can be had with black badging. The list also includes 20- and 22-inch light-alloy wheels in a bicolour Jetblack matte finish with a Y-spoke design, carbon or aluminium door sills, stainless steel pedal covers, M Performance floor mats, black anodised aluminum locking button and a branded key case.

