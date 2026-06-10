2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport gallery in Malaysia – from RM359k, RM33k more than X3 20; more kit, power

In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 10 2026 4:59 pm

Here’s a gallery of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport which was launched in April this year as the new range-topper in the fourth-generation (G45) X5 line-up in Malaysia, sitting above the X3 20 xDrive M Sport that arrived earlier.

The latter was originally priced at RM320,800 on-the-road without insurance, or RM348,700 with the optional five-year warranty and service package (known as BMW Service & Repair Inclusive). Since then, the base X3 has received a price revision to RM325,800 (RM353,700 with BSRI). As for the X3 30 xDrive M Sport, it launched at RM358,800 (RM386,700 with BSRI), making it RM33,000 more than the entry-level variant.

For the premium, you’re getting a more powerful version of the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Both X3 variants feature standard suspension and a 48-volt mild hybrid delivering a temporary boost of 18 PS and 200 Nm, with the B48 being mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

With more grunt, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport gets from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h. By comparison, the X3 20 xDrive Sport with its 190 PS and 310 Nm needs 7.8 seconds to complete century sprint and it maxes out at 215 km/h.

In addition to more power, the top-spec X3 also gets larger 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke style 1036 M bicolour design (instead of 19-inch units), M Sport brakes with dark blue metallic-painted callipers, adaptive LED headlamps (no adaptive for the X3 20 xDrive M Sport), a panoramic glass roof. The M Sport styling package, satin aluminium trim and Iconic Glow grille are shared across the range.

Inside, you get the same Veganza perforated and quilted synthetic leather upholstery in black, M leather steering wheel, an anthracite headliner and sport seats. For the X3 30, the trim is Magnolia printed fine wood from the BWM Individual catalogue whereas the X3 20 gets M fine-brushed aluminium trim décor.

Another difference is the X3 30 comes with front seat ventilation as well as a 15-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system with 765 watts of amplification. Shared with the X3 20 is three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, the BMW Interaction bar, a wireless charging pad, an interior camera, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display and Connected Package Professional.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport spec sheet (left), X3 20 xDrive M Sport (right)

In terms of driving assistance systems, the X3 30 gets the same Driving Assistant Plus package, which includes lane change warning with active steering intervention, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), and the evasion assistant for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians (including when turning and at intersections).

Also on are the speed limit display with no-overtaking indicator and pre-warning, attentiveness assistant, rear cross traffic warning with brake intervention, exit warning, rear collision prevention, active cruise control with stop-and-go, and the steering and lane control assistant.

Similarly, there’s Parking Assistant Plus included, with a surround view system, remote 3D view, a drive recorder, Park Assist and Reversing Assistant part of the package. The X3 30 is listed with an additional Active Park Distance Control with pedestrian detection when parking.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.