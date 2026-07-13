2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport outdoor gallery in Malaysia – 258 PS/400 Nm, 15 speakers, from RM359k

In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 13 2026 9:30 am

From June 2025 to April 2026, the BMW X3 20 was the only fourth-gen (G45) X3 on sale in Malaysia. Not any more. This now lords over it – the RM358,800 (or RM386,700 with BSRI) BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport. What do you get for RM33k more than the X3 20?

Well, firstly, 68 PS more, 90 Nm more, 2.2 seconds faster to 100 km/h and 25 km/h more at the top end. The B48 2.0 litre turbo engine now makes 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque, granting you a 6.3-second 0-100 km/h time and a 240 km/h top speed.

Those 20-inch M light alloys (with staggered 255/45 front and 285/40 rear tyres) are an inch bigger than the X3 20’s, and those M Sport brakes with dark blue metallic callipers, adaptive LED headlamps and the panoramic glass roof cannot be found on the X3 20.

Other goodies this guy gets that the cheaper X3 doesn’t are Magnolia printed fine wood trim from the BMW Individual catalogue (the X3 20 has M fine-brushed aluminium trim instead), front seat ventilation, driver’s seat lumbar, 15 Harman Kardon speakers (only six on the X3 20) and Active Park Distance Control with pedestrian detection when reversing.

Here ends the differences. You still get 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, the eight-speed ZF auto, passive suspension, all-wheel drive, the M Sport styling package, satin aluminium trim and an Iconic Glow grille.

The interior still features Veganza black perforated and quilted synthetic leather, an M leather steering wheel, black headlining, sports seats, three-zone air-con, ambient lighting, an interior camera, a 12.3-inch instrument panel, a 14.9-inch touch-screen, a head-up display and Connected Package Professional.

Besides the aforementioned addition of Active Park Distance Control with pedestrian detection when reversing, the ADAS suite’s the same – AEB, ACC with stop and go, various lane functions, rear cross traffic alert and braking, and Parking Assistant Plus (comprising a 360 camera, remote 3D view, drive recorder, auto-parking and reversing assistant).

Even the colours are the same – Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Dune Grey and, as you see here, Tanzanite Blue. What do you think? Would you have the 20 or the 30?

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