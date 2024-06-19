2025 BMW X3 debuts – G45 gets bold redesign, new variant naming scheme; PHEV up to 90 km EV range

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / June 19 2024 11:03 am

The fourth-generation (G45) BMW X3 has made its official debut and will first go on sale in the United States and Europe in the fourth quarter of this year, before heading to other markets from January 2025.

With over 3.5 million units delivered to customers worldwide, the X3 is a very popular model in BMW’s line-up. For its latest generation, the company has completely redesigned its Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with a bold look, a new variant naming scheme and there’s plenty of tech on show.

Starting from the outside, the G45 is a larger car than the previous G01 it replaces, measuring in at 4,755 mm long (+34 mm) and 1,920 mm wide (+29 mm). To give the SUV a sportier stance, the overall height has been reduced to 1,660 mm (-25 mm), while the front and rear track widths are up by 16 mm and 45 mm respectively. As for the wheelbase, it is up by a scant 1 mm to 2,865 mm.

At launch, BMW is offering a mix of powertrain options that include mild-hybrid petrol and diesel as well as plug-in hybrid petrol engines. The variant list includes the X3 20d xDrive, X3 20 xDrive, X3 30e xDrive and the M50 xDrive.

You’ll notice that some of the variants have a different naming scheme than before, following in the footsteps of the latest F70 1 Series that ditches the ‘i’ suffix to denote petrol-powered variants. However, it looks like BMW is going a step further by reshuffling the alphanumeric combinations for all-wheel drive variants.

For instance, the previous X3 xDrive20i is now known as the X3 20 xDrive. Plug-in hybrid variants retain their ‘e’ suffix (diesels keep their ‘d’), but this has been placed ahead of ‘xDrive’, as is the case with the X3 30e xDrive, which would previously been called the X3 xDrive30e. This is the new normal for BMW going forward, so get used to it. In terms of specifications, here’s the breakdown of the G45 X3’s all-electrified range:

BMW X3 30e xDrive

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 310 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic; AWD

Electric motor output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 250 Nm

Total system output: 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW; including temporary boost) and 450 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 6.2 seconds

Top speed: 215 km/h; 140 km/h (electric)

Battery: 19.7 kWh lithium-ion

Charging: 11 kW AC; 0-100% in 2 hours and 15 minutes

Electric-only range (WLTP): 81-90 km

BMW X3 20 xDrive

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 310 Nm

Mild hybrid electric motor output: 18 PS (17 hp or 13 kW) and 200 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 7.8 seconds

Top speed: 215 km/h

BMW X3 M50 xDrive

Engine: 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol

Engine output: 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 540 Nm

Mild hybrid electric motor output: 18 PS (17 hp or 13 kW) and 200 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 4.6 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

BMW X3 20d xDrive

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel

Engine output: 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 400 Nm

Mild hybrid electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW) and 25 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 215 km/h

These powertrains are mated to a body with lower weight but increased rigidity, further supported by a retuning of the axles, steering, springs, anti-roll bars and dampers. All variants can be specified with M Sport suspension for more dynamic handling, and adaptive suspension is available as an option.

The design overhaul for the X3 is an extensive one and looks to draw inspiration from other SAVs like the X1/iX1, X2/iX2, iX and XM. Highlights include a more upright front end with a large kidney grille that is largely blanked off but has active cooling air flaps in the lower section. The grille also has a patterned insert as well as camera and radar sensors for the driver assistance systems discreetly integrated, and customers can option Iconic Glow contour lighting for a flashier appearance.

Elsewhere, there’s a wide bonnet that protrudes over the side panels and with a contoured channel leading to the BMW badge. The spillover bonnet leads into angular headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights and can be ordered as adaptive units with matrix high beam as well as dressed up with the M Shadowline package.

Along the sides, gently contoured surfaces are accompanied by flush door handles and accentuated by prominent side skirts, while the wheel arches have a subtly squared-off outline as it was previously.

A change from the outgoing G01 is the long roofline extending deep into the rear end that gives off XM vibes. This serves to give the X3 a more muscular stature when viewed from the rear, which features horizontal lines, a large spoiler, adjoining side air deflectors and T-shaped LED taillights.

The rear apron on almost all model variants has its tailpipes integrated out of sight, with the only exception being the X3 M50 xDrive that has quad, circular exits on display. The M Performance model also abandons the geometric-patterned grille insert for a louvred look – this is also part of the optional M Sport package.

As always, BMW has a wide selection of options for customers to choose from, including a new Dune Grey metallic finish, wheels measuring from 18 to 21 inches and the M Sport Pro package, the last of which adds black surrounds, M Sport brakes with red-painted calipers and M Shadowline bits.

Moving inside, the X3 showcases the fully digital BMW Curved Display that is comprised of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an optional head-up display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, the last of which incorporates the climate controls. The iDrive infotainment system with QuickSelect is powered by BMW Operating System 9 based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack. Functions such as app support, intelligent navigation, a digital voice assistant, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, 5G connectivity are all present.

The overhauled dashboard is also rather eye-catching with its wraparound design and expansive Interaction Bar, the latter seen below the touchscreen, around the centre console as well as door trims. The dramatic ambient lighting system is also seen in the latest G60 5 Series/i5 and not only serves to set the mood inside the cabin, but highlight some of the controls. Users can tailor their driving experience using the My Modes system.

Other areas of interest include a new two-spoke steering wheel similar to the one in the iX, newly designed sport seats, touch controls for the rear climate zone and a wireless charging tray with an ‘X3’ badge trim. The X3 comes with a leather-free interior (Veganza and Merino leather are available as options), and this sustainability focus extends to the dashboard that can be ordered with a surface made from recycled polyester.

For those concerned about practicality, the X3 now offers 570 litres of boot space, which is 10 litres more than before, or 20 litres with the X3 30e xDrive that has 460 litres. Fold down the 40:20:40 split rear bench and the load space increases to 1,700 litres (1,600 litres with the PHEV), which BMW says is 100 litres more than the previous model.

In its fourth generation, the X3 gets an expanded range of standard and optional systems for semi-automated driving and parking. Driving Assistant is the default and includes autonomous emergency braking, Crossroads Warning, lane departure warning, cruise control with brake function, Speed Limit Info, Lane Change Warning, rear cross traffic alert with brake function and Speed Limit Assist.

The upgrade path is the Driving Assistant Plus package, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, Speed Limit Info and Speed Limit Assist. The next step up is Driving Assistant Professional that further increases the speed limit of the ACC (from 180 to 210 km/h), Lane Change Assistant, Lane Central Assist, Active Navigation, Lane Keeping Assistant and front cross traffic alert.

Also on as standard is the Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, which can be enhanced to Parking Assistant Plus that adds a panoramic view function with 3D View, Remote 3D View (via telematics) and recording from the vehicle’s outboard and inboard cameras. There’s also Parking Assistant Professional with Manoeuvre Assistant to store more complex parking manoeuvres using GPS data and further increases the Reversing Assistant’s range from 50 to 200 metres.

2025 G45 BMW X3 M50 xDrive

2025 G45 BMW X3 30e xDrive

2025 G45 BMW X3 20 xDrive

2025 G45 BMW X3 family

2025 G45 BMW X3 infographic, design and technical artwork

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.