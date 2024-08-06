Isuzu Malaysia introduces Insurance Pro, a ‘one-step solution’ with best-in-class benefits – D-Max, lorries

Posted in Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Danny Tan / August 6 2024 1:33 pm

Motor insurance. How much to cover, what to include, what’s not necessary? Isuzu Malaysia has introduced Isuzu Insurance Pro, which claims to eliminate the mystery of purchasing adequate insurance coverage, while offering owners with a comprehensive insurance policy that ensures their Isuzu vehicles and drivers are well protected.

Underwritten by a panel of five major insurance and takaful companies, Isuzu Insurance Pro is applicable to new purchases or renewals, and covers all D-Max pick-up truck models as well as the brand’s full range of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks such as the Elf, Forward and Giga.

“By introducing Isuzu Insurance Pro, not only have we created a one-step solution for our customers, the numerous benefits that come with the policy ensures that our owners receive targeted, speedy and convenient protection that have been customized to exclusively benefit Isuzu owners,” said Isuzu Malaysia CEO Shunsuke Okazoe.

Isuzu Insurance Pro is claimed to have numerous ‘best-in-class’ benefits, which include fast approvals for claims below RM20,000, unlimited number of free 300 km round-trip towing for the D-Max and three free 100 km round-trip towing for Elf models, free all drivers coverage, flood relief benefits, key-loss coverage as well as motor personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM10,000 for both policy holders and authorised drivers.

Other benefits include 24/7 roadside assistance, 10 years of betterment and excess exemption, and agreed value up to 10 years for the D-Max and for the first year for lorries. All insurance claims made under Isuzu Insurance Pro will be fully honoured with genuine parts as long as the vehicles are returned to authorised service centres for claim.

Purchase of Isuzu Insurance Pro is only available through authorised Isuzu dealers, which owners can contact for more information. Early subscribers will receive merchandise as an early bird gift.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.