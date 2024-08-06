Lee Zii Jia wins Olympic bronze medal for Malaysia at Paris 2024, gets a free Chery Tiggo 7 Pro for his efforts

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / August 6 2024 10:01 am

Men’s badminton singles player Lee Zii Jia beat India’s Lakshya Sen yesterday night to clinch his first ever Olympic medal and Malaysia’s second bronze at Paris 2024. He lost the first set 13-21 before bouncing back to take the second set 21-16, forcing the game to rubber. Alor Setar-born Lee was then dominant in the decider, winning 21-11 to put himself, and the Jalur Gemilang, on the podium.

Like doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who won Malaysia’s first medal at Paris 2024 the night before, Lee will also drive home a brand new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro worth RM123,800 for his efforts, which included some physics-defying left-right diving returns.

“Standing together to cherish the triumph of our nation’s finest athletes! An enthusiastic recognition for Lee Zii Jia, whose unstoppable drive and precision on the prestigious stage have put Malaysia in the fast lane to victory! At Chery, we’re revved up with pride, honouring our Malaysian tiger’s remarkable journey and the extraordinary impact he’s made. Congratulations, Lee Zii Jia!” the carmaker posted on Facebook.

Silver will net our national athletes an Omoda E5 electric SUV and our nation’s first Olympic gold medalist will drive home a Tiggo 8 Pro – could this be ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Datuk Azizulhasni Awang? The extra motivation of free cars was announced by Chery in June.

“We know they have put in the hard work and long hours of training for the games. We have high hopes that this year, Malaysia will achieve the coveted gold medal that the nation has been eyeing. To the Malaysian contingent, know that Chery Malaysia will be cheering you on every step of the way,” president of Chery Auto Malaysia Leo Chen said at the June event.

“We are indeed very happy with the pledge by Chery Malaysia to reward Malaysia athletes who will do well in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. We hope this will spur the athletes to give their best and make the country proud,” said National Sports Council director-general, Abdul Rashid Yaakub.

Two nights in a row – how’s your heart doing, Malaysians?

