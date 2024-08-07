Mercedes-AMG A45S 4Matic+ Limited Edition – 421 PS/500 Nm hatch goes full flash, 10 units, RM558,888

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / August 7 2024 11:40 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has introduced a limited edition version of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ facelift. Called the – wait for it – Limited Edition, the variant is available for order exclusively through the online showroom at Mercedes-Benz Store and is priced at RM558,888 (on-the-road, without insurance, including 10% ST). In line with its moniker, only 10 units will be available for the Malaysian market.

Unlike the last limited-run version, the Street Style Edition, from a year ago, the LE will be unmistakable on the road, what with its bright AMG green hell magno exterior finish, the AMG GT R and G-Class Manufaktur shade making its way on to the brand’s compact segment for the first time. Adding to the visual shout is large ‘45 S’ lettering decal on the doors and a massive AMG crest on the bonnet.

There’s also plenty of yellow accents to provide contrast, the colour also making its way on to the matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a seven-twin-spoke design that is unique to the edition. To match the colour of the wheels, the brake calipers of the AMG high-performance brake system here are finished in glossy black and have white AMG logos.

Elsewhere, you’ll find an exclusive fuel cap with the AMG logo and a door welcome light that projects the AMG coat of arms onto the road when you get in and out of the vehicle. The LE also features three exterior AMG equipment packages to further enhance its styling.

Aside from an AMG Aerodynamics Package, there’s a AMG Night Package, and this is complemented by an AMG Night Package II, which darken the struts on the radiator trim and adds black chrome typography on the front fenders and tailgate, the Mercedes star and, exclusive to the edition, the door handles and the Mercedes stars in the wheel hub caps.

Inside, the yellow accents continue to feature. The Artico/Microcut microfibre AMG performance seats get yellow contrast highlight strips and decorative stitching, and the trim elements across the cabin also have relief highlights in the colour.

The specific decorative stitching also makes its way on to the door panels, instrument panel and AMG performance steering wheel, and the embroidered 45 S emblems on the front headrests are, no surprise here, finished in yellow. Finally, AMG floor mats with 45 S lettering and decorative stitching in yellow and AMG door sills with yellow illumination complete the edition specific upgrades.

The A 45 S’s M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system continues unchanged. The mill continues to provide 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of twist from 5,000 rpm to 5,250 rpm, allowing the car to attain a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

