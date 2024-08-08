AES speed camera replaced with new AWAS setup due to major damage, lack of manufacturer support – JPJ

Less than a day after a new Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) speed camera was spotted on the ELITE Highway, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a press release explaining the rationale in replacing the old Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras, which are now over a decade old.
The authorities said the upgrading of the system brings it in line with the latest technological developments, utilising Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to enable the cameras to function better. The new Ekin Spotter machines replace the old Redflex cameras, which JPJ claimed have suffered major damage and are no longer supported by the manufacturer.
As before, the AWAS cameras ensure enforcement of speed limits and prevent red light running in accordance with the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), in line with the goal of reducing accidents and deaths on the road, JPJ stated. It also urged all road users to abide set regulations and be mindful of other motorists for the sake of personal and family safety, adding that it is committed to maintaining the safety and wellbeing of road users.
The Ekin Spotter is a modular device that not only functions as a speed camera but also be outfitted with modules such as a WiFi hotspot and city lighting. The AWAS camera has additionally been equipped with surveillance module that allows for 360-degree monitoring with day-and-night high-resolution imagery. The new black pole design does have the unfortunate (intentional?) side effect of being less visible to road users.
The Malaysian government indicated in June last year that it intended to install more AWAS cameras as it has been found to be very effective, with over 99% compliance recorded, according to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).
Comments
Modular design? Maybe they can equip them with laser gun to shoot speeding motorists….hehe
Lack of manufacturer support. Yesssss….
Those work long enough hear will this excuse enough.
Be it new IT manager or new marketing manager joining the company or new management company in you condo/apartment. We always hear this.
Same same in Germany. U don’t notice the Tiang is a speed camera n red light camera.
“lack of manufacturer support – JPJ”
but recently there is new 2 camera AES (old type) just installed on both way after terowong menora ipoh. wonder why still use old type AES….
Appreciate the kind souls out there to tag these cameras into waze
Last time ah jib gor bought it, so what to expect from.
For every real one JPJ must install 20 more decoy just to make Malaysians law abiding citizen.