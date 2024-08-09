2025 Kia K8 – 2.5L, 3.5L petrol and hybrid engines, predictive suspension; from RM122k in South Korea

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / August 9 2024 12:18 pm

Kia has released early images of its 2025 K8 sedan, and the full-sized sedan now takes on the brand’s current design language. The brand’s latest model draws from its large electric SUV, the EV9, with the some design similarities including the vertically oriented LED headlamps and daytime running lights.

Front and rear overhangs have increased by 10 mm and 25 mm respectively, according to Korean news site Hankyung, with a front fascia that has a slimmer body-coloured section in between the blacked-out sections, while the lower intake is a trapezoidal section that connects with the headlamps at each corner.

Viewed in profile, the K8 continues to wear a sloping roofline that tapers to the bootlid, while at the rear, the them of angular lines continues, and retains the slimline, full-width LED tail lamps.

Lighting for the K8 includes a dynamic welcome light function, with three patterns that the user can choose from. This is joined by a ‘dynamic escort light’ function, reported Hankyung, and this lighting setup is for ‘welcoming and seeing off’ occupants as they enter and exit the vehicle.

Data from the vehicle’s onboard navigation system is used to inform the predictive, electronically controlled suspension setup, which varies the damping force as the vehicle goes over speed bump, for instance. This also adapts the suspension when highway driving assist or smart cruise control is activated, in order to limit heaving and pitching movements.

For assistance systems, the Kia K8 gets steering wheel grip detection as standard, while Lane Keep Assist 2 has been improved by going from the existing steering torque input method to steering angle input method. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Highway Driving Assist are standard across all trim levels, reported Hankyung.

Inside, the new-generation K8 features a floating dual-widescreen driver’s instrument and infotainment display ensemble, with a dashboard architecture that appears to be a variation of that from the EV9. This brings the next-generation infotainment setup that supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, according to the publication.

The centre console armrest has a heating function, while further ahead of it is a dual wireless charging pad for smartphones, UV sterilisation, as well as fingerprint authentication. The K8 interior also gets Ergo Motion front seats, and these feature air bladders in the seat base and seat back.

Early details indicate that the 2025 Kia K8 gets three engine choices, comprised of two petrols – a 2.5 litre and a 3.5 litre naturally aspirated engine – and a 3.5 litre LPG version, with a hybrid to emerge soon. According to Hankyung, Pricing for the Kia K8 in Korea starts from 37.36 million Korean won (RM122,278), up to 51.67 million won (RM169,114).

