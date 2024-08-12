2024 Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX in Malaysia, RM17,800

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 12 2024 10:00 am

One year after its Malaysian market preview, the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX gets its official launch, priced at RM17,800. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are three colour options, Orange, Yellow and Black.

Direct market competition in Malaysia for the V-Strom 250 SX is the Kawasaki Versys-X 250, priced at RM24,900. There is also the rather more hard-core Honda CRF250 Rally, with a retail price of RM28,900.

Suzuki’s smallest adventure style motorcycle comes with a single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine displacing 249 cc and fed by EFI. The V-Strom 250 SX delivers 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm with 22.2 NM of torque at 7,300 rpm.

Designed for both road riding as well as light off-road duty, the V-Strom gets a 19-inch wheel in front with 100/90 size tyre, and a 17-inch wheel with 1`40/70 tyre in the rear. Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

This gives the V-Strom 250 SX 205 mm gf ground clearance under the frame rails, while seat height is set at 835 mm making it not overly tall for most riders. 12-liters of fuel is carried in the tank while weight is claimed to be 167 kg.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, and two-channel ABS is standard equipment. Equipment fit out includes LED lighting foe the head-and tail-lights, USB charging port, digital instrument panel, hand guards, skid plate and rear rack while touring luggage is an optional extra.

