2023 Modenas Kawasaki Versys-X 250 launched for Malaysia adventure-tourer market, RM24,900 price

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 September 2023 7:51 pm / 1 comment

Entering the quarter-litre adventure-tourer motorcycle market in Malaysia is the 2023 Modenas Kawasaki Versys-X 250, priced at RM24,900. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are two colour options – Metallic Flat Spark Black and Candy Lime Green.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 249 cc, claimed to pump out 33.5 hp at 10,500 rpm and 21.7 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. This is not surprising, since the Versys-X 250 uses much the same engine as the Z250 ABS (RM19,500) and Ninja 250 ABS (RM20,500).

Designed as a commuter and light adventure-tourer, the Versys-X 250 is optimised for low end torque, coming with twin throttle valves. Measuring 28 mm in diameter, the primary throttle valve is supplemented by a larger secondary valve that measures 40.2 mm, to allow for greater airflow at higher engine speeds.

Power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and slipper and assist clutch that reduces effort at the lever. Compared to the Ninja 250 and Z250’s 14-litre fuel tank, the Versys-X 250 gets a big bike sized 17-litre unit.

Spoked wheel sizing on the Versys-X 250 is 19-inches in front and 17-inches at the rear, shod with 100/90 and 130/80 rubber. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with dual-piston callipers while ABS is omitted.

Suspension in front is non-adjustable telescopic forks with 130 mm travel and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear with 148 mm of travel. Weighing in at 181 kg, the Versys-X comes with 180 mm of ground clearance and seat height is set at 815 mm.

In Malaysia, primary competition for the Versys-X 250 comes from the KTM Adventure 250, priced at RM24,000. Other market rivals below the RM20,000 price point are the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX at RM18,000, the Benelli TRK 251 at RM13,888 and the KTNS RS3 at RM12,800.

