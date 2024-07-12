2024 Honda CRF250 Rally Malaysia update, RM28.6k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 12 2024 3:18 pm

For 2024 in Malaysia, the Honda CRF250 Rally gets a price update, now tagged at RM28,599 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Stocks of the CRF250 Rally is expected in selected authorised Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms beginning July 16, 2024.

Power for the CRF250 Rally remains unchanged with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine displacing 249 cc. Output remains the same at 24 PS at 9,000 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Driving a assist and slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox, the CRF250 Rally requires 20% less effort at the clutch lever than the previous generation. Gearbox ratios are designed for better acceleration and cruising in gears one through five while sixth gear has been made taller to reduce engine revs.

17YM CRF250 Rally

Carrying over the frame from the 2021 model, the CRF250 Rally weighs 152 kg, five kg less than the first generation’s 157 kg. The CRF250 Rally also comes with a 12-litre fuel tank making it suitable for enduro rallies and jungle bashing.

Standard equipment on the CRF250 Rally is two-channel ABS, switchable for off-road duty along with twin-element asymmetrical headlights and floating windscreen. Only one colour scheme is offered for the CRF250 Rally in Malaysia – Extreme Red.

