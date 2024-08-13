Ban on new ICE-powered vehicles is wrong: BMW CEO

Posted in BMW, International News / By /

Ban on new ICE-powered vehicles is wrong: BMW CEO

Chief executive officer of BMW, Oliver Zipse has said that the plan by the European Union to ban sales of new combustion-engined cars from 2035 is the wrong approach, and has called for the expediting of e-fuels roll-out, reported Autocar.

Current legislation in the European Union will see the banning of new ICE-powered car sales, unless they are run solely on carbon-neutral fuels such as e-fuels. Zipse has called for the European Commission to accelerate the viability of e-fuels in order to make their use practical by 2035, or else legislation in the region “would be a deliberate ban on combustion engines through the back door,” he said.

This is a “bogus solution”, said Zipse, adding that “a [categorical] ban on combustion engines in 2035 is the wrong approach.” However, the production of e-fuels demands a substantial amount of energy as its requires ‘green’ hydrogen, which is made by electrolysing water by using renewable electricity.

Ban on new ICE-powered vehicles is wrong: BMW CEO

HIF Global Haru Oni eFuels pilot plant, Punta Arenas, Chile

However, a 2019 report by the International Energy Agency stated that producing all of today’s industrial hydrogen output from electricity would create an electricity demand of 3,600TWh, or 1,000 TWh more than the entire EU’s energy production in 2022, when just 39.4% came from renewables. This figure was only to match today’s hydrogen output, and not the surplus required to mass-industrialise e-fuels, according to Autocar.

Brand compatriot Porsche has invested US$75 million in carbon-neutral fuels producer HIF Global to jointly develop production of e-fuels, and the sports car maker has deployed bio-based renewable fuel for the Porsche Supercup one-make racing series.

Separately, Ferrari has also voiced support for carbon-neutral fuels, as Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has said that “there is still a viable way forward for ICE cars.”

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

BMW M135i 2024
BMW M2 Coupe 2024
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2024
BMW 3 Series 2024
BMW 3 Series M 2024
BMW M3 2024
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2024
BMW M4 Coupe 2024
BMW i4 2024
BMW i4 M50 2024
BMW 5 Series 2024
BMW i5 2024
BMW M5 2024
BMW 6 Series GT 2024
BMW 7 Series 2024
BMW i7 2024
BMW 8 Series M Coupe 2024
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2024
BMW X1 2024
BMW iX1 2024
BMW iX2 2024
BMW X3 2024
BMW iX3 2024
BMW X4 2024
BMW iX 2024
BMW iX M60 2024
BMW X5 2024
BMW X6 2024
BMW X7 2024
BMW Z4 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

BMW X4
BMW X4
BMW 218I
BMW 320I
BMW X3
BMW X1
BMW 318I
BMW 218I
BMW 318I

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 