BYD Sealion 6 DM-i launched in Thailand – rebadged Seal U, 218 PS 1.5L PHEV, 92 km EV range, RM119k

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / August 13 2024 11:45 am

After introducing a slew of electric vehicles in ASEAN, BYD is releasing its first plug-in hybrid in the region. The Sealion 6 DM-i has been launched in Thailand, debuting the company’s Super Dual Mode (DM) series of petrol-electric powertrains.

If this car looks familiar to you, that’s because the Sealion 6 is a rebadged Seal U (known in China as the Song Plus); the moniker first made its debut in Australia in May. The car is not related to the Sea Lion 07, which is a pure electric rival to the Tesla Model Y.

Just one variant is available in the Land of Smiles, the Dynamic, priced at 939,900 baht (RM119,300). For that, you get a single electric motor at the front that produces 197 PS (145 kW) and 300 Nm of torque – not far off what the Atto 3 and Dolphin Premium Extended Range make.

This is paired with a 1.5 litre Xiaoyun naturally-aspirated, Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, churning out 98 PS (72 kW) and 122 Nm and resulting in a total system output of 218 PS and 300 Nm. So equipped, the Sealion 6 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

More impressive is the electric-only range – thanks to an 18.3 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the Sealion 6 can travel up to 92 km on a single charge, contributing to a combined petrol-electric range of 1,092 km. It also supports DC fast charging, albeit only up to 18 kW, taking 35 minutes to top up the battery from 30 to 80%. Also accepted is AC charging up to 6.6 kW.

The Sealion 6 is quite a bit larger than your usual C-segment SUV. Measuring 4,775 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, it’s 84 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 11 mm lower than even the class-leading Honda CR-V, while its 2,765 mm wheelbase is 64 mm longer. In fact, it’s more closely sized to the Kia Sorento (4,810 mm long), even though it only has five seats to the Korean car’s seven.

Standard kit in Thailand includes LED head- and taillights, 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, double-glazed front windows, a panoramic glass sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable seats, faux leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual Qi wireless chargers, nine speakers, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate.

As for safety, the Sealion 6 comes with six airbags, stability control, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear collision warning, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, a door opening warning and automatic high beam.

While the Seal U is also offered as a full EV, the Sealion 6 will only be available as a plug-in hybrid, at least in right-hand-drive markets – the electric version is left-hand drive only.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.