Bangkok 2024: BYD Sea Lion 07 previewed – Tesla Model Y rival with Seal design, motors; coming soon?

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / March 26 2024 7:46 pm

We thought the sheer size of the BYD stand at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) was its only talking point, since the cars the company showed were already being sold in Malaysia. That turned out not to be the case – the Chinese electric vehicle expert rejigged its display today to include two never-before-seen models from the Chinese market, including this Sea Lion 07.

The numeral in the car’s name points to this being the first in a series of Sea Lion EVs, within the already sprawling Ocean Series. It’s so new it hasn’t even been gone on sale in China yet, this being the pre-production model that was shown at Auto Guangzhou last November.

Despite its name, the Sea Lion 07 is very similar to the Song L. Both are coupé-style electric SUVs with a long body and low roofline. The design, meanwhile, borrows plenty from the Seal, not least the C-shaped headlights, large air intakes, full-width taillights and large rear diffuser. The black roof and contrasting silver side window accent are unique to the Sea Lion 07. No interior photos have been revealed so far, and the car is tinted so heavily that we can’t snap a photo of the cabin.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but CarNewsChina has reported that the car will be offered in three variants, including two rear-wheel-drive models making 231 PS (170 kW) and 313 PS (230 kW). The all-wheel-drive version, meanwhile, adds a 218 PS (160 kW) front motor for a total system output of 530 PS (390 kW).

These figures are identical to the Seal Dynamic, Premium and Performance models respectively, so expect the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries to be of the same size as well – 61.4 kWh for the Dynamic and 82.5 kWh for the Premium and Performance.

The Sea Lion 07’s appearance at BIMS does obviously open the door for a Thai launch sometime in the future. It’s the only SUV in the Ocean Series confirmed for right-hand-drive production and it will open a new, more profitable market segment for BYD. Could we see the Sea Lion 07 launching in Malaysia soon?

