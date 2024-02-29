BYD Seal EV – over 1.3k bookings in 4 days; early bird deal with free home charger, credits extended to Mar 3

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / February 29 2024 9:42 am

The BYD Seal was launched on February 22 at The Exchange TRX, and in four days of the event, over 1,300 bookings of the EV were collected by Sime Darby Motors (SDM).

Due to what is being described as overwhelming demand for the electric sedan, SDM has announced the extension of its early booking campaign to March 3. Customers who place a booking for the Seal through BYD’s official website or at showrooms nationwide will receive a complimentary home charger and free Gentari or ChargEV charging credits worth RM800.

“The response from Malaysians clearly demonstrates their readiness to embrace electric vehicles (EVs) from BYD, which continues to make waves here and in other parts of the region. This achievement also marks another milestone in the robust evolution of the country’s EV market,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of SDM in Southeast Asia.

“The Seal has been widely recognised for its superior quality and exceptional performance, coupled with a highly competitive pricing strategy. Furthermore, with the comprehensive BYD network coverage across all regions, ensuring excellent service for all customers, it underscores our customers’ confidence in BYD’s products in Malaysia. This reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality vehicles and unparalleled customer service,” he added.

“Thanks to the strong demand for BYD Seal, we are extending our early bird offer, allowing even more customers to take advantage of our exceptional value proposition. Together with BYD, SDM aims to continue setting the benchmark for excellence in the EV sector and industry at large, and further stimulate the EV appeal among Malaysians nationwide,” Gan said.

The Seal is available in two variants – the RWD Premium at RM180,430 and the Performance AWD at RM200,430, on-the-road without insurance.

The Premium features a single rear motor with 308 hp and 360 Nm. With a 82.5 kWh LFP Blade battery, range is up to 570 km in the WLTP cycle. The Performance’s dual-motor powertrain combines a 215 hp/310 Nm front motor to a 308 hp/360 Nm rear unit to offer a total output of 523 hp and 670 Nm. It has the same 82.5 kWh battery and a quoted range of 520 km. The Premium gets from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the Performance does it in 3.8 seconds.

For charging, both the Premium and Performance feature 7 kW AC Type 2 charging, and the time needed to get the battery from 0-100% SoC is 15.2 hours. With DC charging at a maximum rate of 150 kW, it takes 37 minutes to get from 10% to 80% SoC.

Colours include Arctic Blue (Performance only), Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Aurora White (Premium only). The warranty package includes a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year or 160,000 km battery warranty, and an eight-year or 150,000 km drive unit warranty, which SDM says is industry-leading. There are optional Standard and Plus Service packages for three, six and eight years that you can purchase upfront. More in our launch report.

Click to enlarge spec sheet, price list

GALLERY: BYD Seal Premium

GALLERY: BYD Seal Performance

