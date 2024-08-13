Ops Samseng Jalanan in Penang – 195 summonses issued, 48 bikes seized near Bagan Ajam, Butterworth

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 13 2024 9:54 am

Last weekend, the police operation Ops Samseng Jalanan was carried out in Penang, which saw 195 summonses issued for various offences and 48 motorcycles seized, reported The Star.

Meanwhile, 67 motorcyclists were made to push their vehicles approximately 3 km to the Butterworth police station from the roadblock mounted along the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) near the Bagan Ajam R&R area, according to the report.

The operation was led by the Penang traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT), and also involved officers and personnel from the crime prevention and community safety division, Butterworth police station and North Seberang Perai district police headquarters.

“The operation was aimed at preventing illegal racing activities and ensuring that road users abide by the rules at all times to reduce the risk of accidents,” said Penang state police chief Comm Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, who added that the police were committed to eradicating illegal racing here in an effort to cultivate a generation of road users who abided by the rules.

“I want to caution the people, particularly the younger generation of road users, against getting involved in illegal racing activities which can affect and endanger their lives as well as those of other road users,” Hamzah said.

The police operation comes after a TikTok video (now unavailable) depicted a large group of kapchai, or underbone motorcycle riders riding against traffic on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road near the North Butterworth container terminal, taking up two of the three-lane highway.

