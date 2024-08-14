2024 Chery Omoda 5 scores five-star Asean NCAP rating with 88.64 points; highest received by Chery

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / August 14 2024 10:09 am

With the awarding of a five-star Asean NCAP rating for the 2024 Chery Omoda 5 in the agency’s 2021-2025 assessment protocol, Chery Malaysia has announced that the SUV’s rating is the highest received by the company, at 88.64 points.

“The Chery Omoda 5’s high scores across the four categories demonstrate our comprehensive approach to safety and our dedication to continuous improvement,” Chery Malaysia vice president Michael Chew said at the presentation event.

Announced earlier this week, the Asean NCAP report for the 2024 Chery Omoda 5 revealed that the model scored the full five stars in every assessment category, thus the Omoda 5 performed ‘outstandingly well’, said Asean NCAP. The variant tested was the Omoda 5 H, originating from Malaysia and set for markets including Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

In the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, the 2024 Omoda 5 scored 29.42 out of a possible 32.00 points, while the child occupant protection (COP) category saw a score of 44.26 out of a possible 51.00 points. The Omoda 5 scored 20.49 out of a possible 21.00 points in the safety assist category, while in the motorcyclist safety category it scored 12.00 from a possible 16.00 points.

Passive safety equipment in the 2024 Omoda 5 brings six airbags as standard across all variants, along with ABS, electronic stability control, seat belt reminder and rear seat occupant detection.

Also included in the 2024 Omoda 5 are autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, automatic high beam and pedestrian protection technology. Also offered as standard or optional equipment in the 2024 Omoda 5 are lane departure warning, forward collision warning and lane keep assist.

