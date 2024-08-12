2024 Chery Omoda 5 gets five-star Asean NCAP rating

The 2024 Chery Omoda 5 has been awarded a five-star rating in the Asean NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) 2021-2025 assessment protocol, with an overall score of 88.64.
The variant tested was the Omoda 5 H, originating from Malaysia and set for markets including Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The Omoda 5 performed ‘outstandingly well’, achieving the maximum five-star rating in all assessment categories, Asean NCAP said.
Passive safety equipment in the 2024 Omoda 5 brings six airbags as standard across all variants, along with ABS, electronic stability control, seat belt reminder and rear seat occupant detection.
Also included in the 2024 Omoda 5 are autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, automatic high beam and pedestrian protection technology. Also offered as standard or optional equipment in the 2024 Omoda 5 are lane departure warning, forward collision warning and lane keep assist.
For the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, the 2024 Omoda 5 scored 29.42 out of a possible 32.00 points, while the child occupant protection (COP) category saw a score of 44.26 out of a possible 51.00 points. The Omoda 5 scored 20.49 out of a possible 21.00 points in the safety assist category, while in the motorcyclist safety category it scored 12.00 from a possible 16.00 points.
Comments
got test welding or not
Remember, brakes and axle are not tested in Asean Ncap.
As anyones guess did they try to test the broken rear axel issue.