2024 Chery Omoda 5 gets five-star Asean NCAP rating

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Mick Chan / August 12 2024 9:57 am

The 2024 Chery Omoda 5 has been awarded a five-star rating in the Asean NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) 2021-2025 assessment protocol, with an overall score of 88.64.

The variant tested was the Omoda 5 H, originating from Malaysia and set for markets including Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The Omoda 5 performed ‘outstandingly well’, achieving the maximum five-star rating in all assessment categories, Asean NCAP said.

Passive safety equipment in the 2024 Omoda 5 brings six airbags as standard across all variants, along with ABS, electronic stability control, seat belt reminder and rear seat occupant detection.

Also included in the 2024 Omoda 5 are autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, automatic high beam and pedestrian protection technology. Also offered as standard or optional equipment in the 2024 Omoda 5 are lane departure warning, forward collision warning and lane keep assist.

For the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, the 2024 Omoda 5 scored 29.42 out of a possible 32.00 points, while the child occupant protection (COP) category saw a score of 44.26 out of a possible 51.00 points. The Omoda 5 scored 20.49 out of a possible 21.00 points in the safety assist category, while in the motorcyclist safety category it scored 12.00 from a possible 16.00 points.

