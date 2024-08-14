GWM Tank 300 – first 100 units of SUV delivered to Malaysian customers within first month of its launch

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 14 2024 11:14 am

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has announced that it has delivered 100 units of the GWM Tank 300, doing so within a month of the model’s launch in mid-July. This comes after the company said at the start of this month that it had received more than 300 orders for the off-road SUV, which is fully-imported from China and is priced at RM250,000.

The 100th customer to receive his Tank 300 was professor Steven Leow, who said he fell in love with the SUV after his first experience with it in China. “As a car enthusiast, the Tank 300 caught my attention with its remarkable specifications and technology,” he said during the vehicle handover event.

“I never expected an off-road vehicle to compare in comfort level to a sedan car, and it was beyond my expectations. Not only that, the smart technologies such as the full ADAS, wireless charging and transparent chassis really fit into the modern lifestyle needs,” he added.

The Tank 300 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 3,600 rpm. Drive is delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system, the latter coming with 2H, 4H, 4L modes as well as electronically-controlled front and rear differential locks.

Standard kit for the SUV include LED headlamps, 18-inch two-tone alloys (265/60 profile Michelin Primacy HT tyres), a pair of screens (12.3-inch meter and 12.3-inch touchscreen), automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents), powered front seats, faux Nappa leather upholstery, a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a powered sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting.

GWM Malaysia MD Cui An Qi said the company was delighted with the overwhelming response for the Tank 300 from Malaysian customers. “This achievement has significantly strengthened our customers’ confidence in our brand and reinforced their belief in our top-quality products,” he said.

GALLERY: GWM Tank 300 in Dusk Orange

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.