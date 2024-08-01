GWM Tank 300 – over 300 orders for the RM250k SUV

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Danny Tan / August 1 2024 1:56 pm

When the GWM Tank 300 was launched last month with a RM250k on-the-road without insurance price tag, there were many who doubted that the company would sell many, if any, of the off-road SUV. Well, Great Wall Motor Malaysia has now announced that the Tank 300 has racked up over 300 bookings since its July 12 launch.

It’s pricier than most Chinese SUVs in town, but the Tank 300 is also different. This is a proper off-roader with part-time four-wheel drive, so you have 2H, 4H, 4L modes as well as electronically-controlled front and rear differential locks.

GWM has gone to great lengths to emphasise this difference (its own conventional SUV, the Haval H6, will be launched in Q3 2024), demonstrating the Tank 300’s off-road capabilities to the media and public at M4TREC Semenyih.

There, people also got to try the Tank’s tank turn function, which when activated, locks the rear inside wheel to allow the vehicle to pivot in tight spots. Relevant off-road numbers include a 33° approach and 34° departure angle, a 23.1° ramp angle, ground clearance of 224 mm and a water wading depth of up to 700 mm.

Only one variant of the Tank 300 is available here, and it’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-four petrol engine with 220 PS at 5,500 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 3,600 rpm. Drive is delivered to the axle(s) of your choice via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Kit highlights include LED headlamps, 18-inch two-tone alloys (265/60 profile Michelin Primacy HT tyres), a pair of screens (12.3-inch meter and 12.3-inch touchscreen), electronic parking brake, automatic air-con (with rear vents), powered front seats, faux Nappa leather, a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a powered sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging pad and steering paddle shifters.

Safety wise, you get six airbags and a full ADAS suite, plus front/rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360° surround view camera. There’s also a transparent chassis view displayed on the central screen, which is handy for sighting terrain hidden from view when off-road.

Once again, this CBU import from China is priced at RM250k and the warranty is a six-year unlimited mileage package. With over 300 names on the book, the early bird package of five-year free service, unlimited mileage lifetime engine and transmission warranty and Thule goodies would have expired.

Too expensive? Perhaps this week’s launch of the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door for RM200k will provide some context. The cool Suzy, now with two more doors, is also a CBU imported serious off-roader, but is much smaller and way less luxurious than the Tank 300. More here.

GALLERY: GWM Tank 300 in Dusk Orange

