G22 BMW 430i Coupé M Sport Pro facelift in Malaysia – 258 hp/400 Nm, Adaptive M suspension; from RM466k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / August 16 2024 1:28 pm

The G22 BMW 4 Series Coupé facelift that made its global debut in February this year has arrived in Malaysia as the 430i Coupé M Sport Pro, priced from RM465,800 with the regular two-year warranty, or at an added RM25,200 for the BMW Service and Repair Inclusive with the five-year warranty and service package for a total of RM491,000.

The facelifted 430i Coupé M Sport Pro packs the manufacturer’s 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine rated to produce 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission.

This mid-lifecycle update for the 4 Series Coupé means the inclusion of revised exterior equipment, featuring adaptive LED headlamps which gain the revised daytime running light signature. At the rear, laser tail lamps are standard equipment, resembling those on the M4 CSL.

The M Sport Pro specification for the G22 430i Coupé brings the redesigned kidney grille in a high-gloss black finish, along with M Shadowline high-gloss black trim, with the M Aerodynamics package.

Rolling stock for the facelifted 430i Coupé M Sport Pro is a set of Style 995 M alloy wheels in Jet Black, shod in run-flat tyres. Located within are M Sport brakes with calipers in gloss red, while part of the M Sport Pro equipment set is variable sport steering and Adaptive M suspension.

Front occupants in the 430i Coupé M Sport Pro get Sport seats, with perforated Sensatec as upholstery. The driver gets an M leather steering wheel of a flat-bottomed design, with a 12 o’clock position marker. Elsewhere in the cabin, M carbon-fibre interior trim finishers also feature.

Infotainment in the facelifted 430i Coupé M Sport Pro features the Curved Display setup with a 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch infotainment display, powered by BMW Operating System 8.5 which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 464-watt amplifier.

The BMW Operating System 8.5 bringing QuickSelect with new widgets and a revised menu structure. Here, BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a head-up display as well as Augmented View uses AR for route guidance.

Driver assistance systems in the 2025 430i Coupé M Sport Pro include the Driving Assistant package that brings Lane Departure Warning with lane return, Lane Change Warning with mirror-mounted warning lights, Rear Cross Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Warning, and Speed Limit Info with a no-overtaking indicator and manual speed limit assist.

Also on are active cruise control with stop-and-go, front collision warning with braking (AEB), pedestrian warning with city braking and adaptive brake assist, plus the Parking Assistant with Park Assist, Lateral Parking Aid, reversing camera, reversing assistant and active park distance control.

The G22 BMW 430i Coupé M Sport Pro is offered in Malaysia in a range of exterior colours including Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral White metallic, M Portimao Blue metallic, Cape York Green, Fire Red metallic, Arctic Race Blue, M Portimao Blue metallic and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. Each of these can be paired with one of three upholstery options – Sensatec perforated Tacora Red, Sensatec perforated Cognac and Sensatec perforated Black.

