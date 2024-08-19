Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Kuala Lumpur 2024 – 6th edition showcases cutting-edge, sustainable fashion

The Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Kuala Lumpur (MBFWKL) 2024 concluded yesterday, wrapping up three days of cutting-edge fashion and designs that the carmaker says “intertwine with Mercedes-Benz vehicles to form a special connection in defining luxury”. Themed “Re:imagine”, the three-day event mirrors Mercedes-Benz’s focus in creating timeless designs – the just-launched Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV that was displayed at Sentul Depot is cited as an example.

“At MBFWKL 2024, we are not merely showcasing fashion; we are unveiling a vision for the future of luxury and mobility. This event is a platform to celebrate and support designers who are challenging conventions and championing sustainability, both in fashion and in our vehicles,” said Amanda Zhang, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia.

“As we enter our sixth year, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering creativity and providing a stage for both emerging and established talents to present their visionary work. This event stands as a testament to our ongoing pursuit of innovation and environmental responsibility, creating a unique synergy between the worlds of automotive and fashion,” she added.

Mercedes-Benz says that it honours local talents in the fashion industry who not only embody the essence of luxury, but also focus their designs and creativity on sustainability. MBFWKL 2024 kicked off with collections from emerging brands such as EL by Ellie Lim and Doubleback by Will Lim, alongside established names like Alice Chang of A-Jane and Noiz. The latter’s combined show for both of her brands saw 90% of the collection produced using carbon-neutral processes and waste-reducing techniques

The lineup featured a mix of seasoned designers and fresh faces, including Celest Thoi, Aaron Yong and Oscar Lee, all pushing the envelope with sustainable practices and innovative designs. Also present were industry heavyweights Brian Khoo, Jonathan Cheng and Voon Lai of Unitedwood, and 2023 World Federation of Master Tailors Emerging Design competition winner, Dickson Lim.

Mercedes-Benz says that this year’s event marks a key milestone for MBFWKL, celebrating its evolution from a local showcase to an internationally-recognised platform. The show also featured Club21’s presentation of international brands such as Self-Portrait, AMIRI and Jacquemus, bringing a global perspective to the famous local stage.

