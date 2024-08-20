Mercedes-Benz ICE on Demand – buy an EQS through the Agility+ Premium Plan, drive S-Class, GLE for free

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By

Electric vehicle (EV) ownership is a different experience when compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and those who do make the switch might need some time to familiarise themselves.

To make the transition smooth and convenient, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is offering ICE on Demand, a groundbreaking supplementary vehicle programme that is exclusive to EQS 450+ and EQS 500 4Matic Agility+ Premium Plan customers.

With the programme, you get free access to a range of petrol models including the S-Class, E-Class, C-Class, GLE and GLC. This is useful in case you want to travel long distances and still have some range anxiety lingering, despite the EQS managing up to 696 km on a single charge. If it’s not a matter of the distance that needs to be travelled, maybe you just want to try something different for a while or need a Mercedes-Benz with more boot space to carry things.

The ICE on Demand programme is hassle-free too, with your chosen Mercedes-Benz being delivered and picked up right at your doorstep after confirmation. All these benefits add to many others that come with the Agility+ Premium Plan, which starts from as low as RM7,488 per month.

Owning an EV should be a liberating experience, and with the ICE on Demand programme, you are provided the freedom and flexibility to ease the transition to a full EQ lifestyle. If you’d like to know more, let Hafriz Shah explain the finer details of the programme in the short video above.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

