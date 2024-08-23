Enjoy savings of up to RM100,000 when you purchase a Range Rover Sport this Merdeka, plus other promos!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 23 2024 9:35 am

When it comes to style, class and go-anywhere ability, nothing encapsulates all three quite so ably as a Range Rover. Whether you are driving the fashionable Range Rover Evoque or the luxurious full-sized Range Rover, these vehicles offer inimitable panache backed up by serious substance underneath, with a heritage spanning 54 years.

This Merdeka, you have the opportunity to snag a fantastic deal on your the Range Rover Sport, with cash rebates of up to RM100,000 on selected new units. The most athletic model in the lineup, the Range Rover Sport features a muscular, low-slung design is instantly recognisable, with clean lines that not only deliver a modern look but also result in a low drag coefficient of only 0.29.

There is plenty to like on the inside, too, with a commanding driving position, plush materials, state-of-the-art Pivi Pro infotainment and a sound system from British audio pioneer Meridian. You also get lots of power under the bonnet, thanks to a 3.0 litre mild hybrid Ingenium straight-six engine that produces 400 PS, getting the Range Rover Sport from zero to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Looking for the Range Rover Evoque or Range Rover Velar instead? You are in luck, as these models come with a RM30,000 New Car Commissioning Package that can be spent on either accessories or insurance – adding value to an already compelling proposition in these two cars.

And for those of you in the southern region, a special Range Rover Showcase is now being held at Centre Concourse, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Bahru until August 25. Test drives are available, giving you the opportunity to experience the cars yourself and see which Range Rover model is the right one for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of these offers and enter the privileged world of Range Rover ownership today. For more information, call 03-92123102 or visit the official Land Rover website.

Terms and conditions apply