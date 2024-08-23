Puspakom Glenmarie to open 16 hours a day – 7am-11pm operation hours trial from Sep 2 to Jan 3, 2025

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 23 2024 9:39 am

Puspakom has announced that its Glenmarie outlet will operate 16 hours a day. That’s 7am till 11pm. The four-month trial run will start on September 2 and will go on till January 3, 2025, the vehicle inspection company said.

This comes after news that Puspakom Petaling Jaya will close on August 31. Customers have been asked to head to Puspakom branches in Padang Jawa, Cheras and Glenmarie instead – the latter is the nearest to the PJ outlet and will definitely get more business.

Puspakom Glenmarie is located at 19, Jalan Pengetua U1/32, Hicom Glenmarie Industrial Park. As usual, you have to make an appointment via the MyPuspakom mobile app or www.mypuspakom.com.my.

